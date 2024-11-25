today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ The general issue of terminal programs and the Alt key
When you're using a terminal program (something that provides a terminal window in a GUI environment, which is now the dominant form of 'terminals'), there's a fairly straightforward answer for what should happen when you hold down the Ctrl key while typing another key. For upper and lower case letters, the terminal program generates ASCII bytes 1 through 26, for Ctrl-[ you get byte 27 (ESC), and there are relatively standard versions of some other characters. For other characters, your specific terminal program may treat them as aliases for some of the ASCII control characters or ignore the Ctrl. All of this behavior is relatively standard from the days of serial terminals, and none of it helps terminal programs decide what should be generated when you hold down the Alt key while typing another key.
-
Terence Eden ☛ Self Hosting is an Unhelpful Term
The ability to "Self Host" doesn't just mean "run this on a Raspberry Pi in your cupboard and be responsible for constant maintenance". Yes, you can do that if you're a masochist, but it isn't restricted to that.
To me, "Self-Hosting" means "I am in control of where I host something". I currently pay a company to host this blog. It has previously been hosted on Blogger, WordPress, my own VPS, and a variety of other services. Tomorrow I could decide to host it with a big company, or I could run it from my phone. I get to choose. That's what "Self-Hosting" is - a choice in where to host.
-
James G ☛ Make a two-column list layout with CSS grid
I have several lists on my website that have two columns. For example, my archive pages have a column for the date on which a post was published and a column for the post title. My link garden has a column for the link title and another for a tag related to the content.
Here is an example showing a side-by-side layout in my link garden: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Open WebUI on AlmaLinux 9
Open WebUI is a powerful interface designed to streamline web application development. Its user-friendly features make it an excellent choice for developers looking to enhance their workflow. AlmaLinux 9, a stable and secure GNU/Linux distribution, serves as an ideal platform for installing Open WebUI.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Open WebUI on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Open WebUI is a powerful tool designed for managing large language models (LLMs) effectively. As the demand for AI-driven applications continues to grow, having a user-friendly interface to interact with these models becomes essential.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on AlamLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on AlamLinux 9. TensorFlow is an open-source machine learning framework that has gained immense popularity among developers and researchers for its versatility and performance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Fedora 41
TensorFlow is a powerful open-source framework widely used for machine learning and deep learning applications. It provides a comprehensive ecosystem of tools, libraries, and community resources that enable researchers and developers to build and deploy machine learning models efficiently.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on Fedora 41
In today’s digital age, maintaining a clean and efficient operating system is essential for optimal performance. One of the most effective tools for this purpose is BleachBit, a powerful application that helps users free up disk space and protect their privacy by cleaning unnecessary files.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WebERP on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WebERP on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. WebERP is a powerful web-based accounting and business management software that provides a comprehensive solution for businesses to manage their operations efficiently. With its full integration capabilities, WebERP allows users to handle everything from inventory to financial reporting seamlessly.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WebERP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
WebERP is a powerful open-source accounting and business management system designed for small to medium-sized enterprises. It provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage finances, inventory, and customer relationships, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to streamline their operations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DKMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release, brings a host of improvements and new features to the popular GNU/Linux distribution. One essential tool for many Ubuntu users is DKMS (Dynamic Kernel Module Support), a framework that simplifies the management and updating of kernel modules.
-
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Want to Install Snap Apps in Linux Mint? Here’s How
Snap is Canonical’s universal package format for Linux. It lets developers build their software once for users on multiple GNU/Linux distributions to use. At least, that’s the theory. In reality, few GNU/Linux distributions outside of the Ubuntu ecosphere support Snap out of the box. Most carry the underlying Snap daemon package (snapd) in the repositories, so it’s possible for users who want to use snaps, to do so.
-
How to Install PHP Composer on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
To download and manage libraries and packages for a PHP-based project, we can use a popular package manager called Composer. It is designed to be used as a dependency management tool for PHP projects.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install KVM on Debian 12 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will learn how to install KVM on Debian 12 step-by-step.
-
2 Ways to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browser on AlmaLinux 9 or 8
Learn how to install the popular Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browser on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 using the help command-line terminal and DNF package manager. Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browser is a cross-platform software that can be installed on popular GNU/Linux distros.
-
Get BlueMail Client installed on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux [Ed: No, BlueMail is proprietary, it stinks, and it pays sites to shill it]
Have you ever wished you could check your email directly from the Desktop interface of your GNU/Linux but without opening the browser? Then, try out BlueMail; it is a great email client for Ubuntu GNU/Linux that allows you to do just that!