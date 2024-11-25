Tux Machines

Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 133 include the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab overview menu, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D enabled by default for Windows users, and Bounce Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking feature enabled in ETP (Enhanced Tracking Protection)’s Strict mode.

Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico

Coming five weeks after fwupd 2.0.1, the fwupd 2.0.2 release adds support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR (Machine Status Register), support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation instead of ZIP, and new get-version-formats and vercmp commands for fwupdtool.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO to Launch ESP32-Based Gizmo with E-Paper Display, LoRa, and MagSafe Charging

The T5 E-Paper S3 Pro is a compact development board featuring the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 microcontroller alongside advanced capabilities. Designed for low-power applications, it integrates wireless connectivity, e-paper technology, and peripheral support

Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD

Waveshare has introduced a series of microcontroller development boards based on the RP2350 chipset designed by Raspberry Pi. These boards cater to diverse development needs, offering features such as GPIO expandability, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and compact LCD displays.

TANGO-7010 Series Featuring Intel 12th Gen i3 to i9 Cores and Triple 2.5GbE Ports

ICP Deutschland recently introduced the TANGO-7010 series, a compact mini PC powered by Intel 12th-generation Core processors. Designed for demanding applications, the series features efficient thermal management with a system fan and supports various storage interfaces.

Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

10 Reasons To Choose Ubuntu Server Over the Competition
When you think of a server's operating system (OS), what comes to mind?
Why the Pixel Tablet's cancellation makes sense in light of a possible Android and Chrome OS merge
Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60
A lot has happened with respect to the Hurd since our Childhurds and GNU/Hurd Substitutes post
Review: Linux Lite 7.2
Linux Lite 7.2 is an update from the 7.0 release in June, and it's based on Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS and will receive five years of support
After the criticism in the last post about the limitations of KUserFeedback (KUF) for doing data-driven UX work
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024
The 215th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 24th, 2024.
TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images
TuxCare has partnered with UK-based Cloudimg, to bring its customers TuxCare Endless Lifecycle Support for keeping end-of-life Linux distributions supported
Here's what I'll miss about Chrome OS once it turns into Android
Just Starting in the Linux Terminal? Here Are Some Setup Tips
The Linux terminal is useful, but it sometimes gets a bad rap for being boring
FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Now Available
The first Release Candidate build of the 14.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support
Wine 9.22 is now available with Wayland driver enabled by default, DirectPlay network boosts, Unicode CLDR 46 updates, and display virtualization
10 Best Linux FTP Clients for Every User in 2024
Looking for reliable FTP clients on Linux
Moksha – modern iteration of the Enlightenment window manager
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.5 Release Notes
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID 7.5.0 (Community Edition)
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available
We’re excited to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.10.1
KaOS 2024.11
More application are now ready to use Qt6 and Frameworks 6 including Freecad, Sqlitebrowser, Cantor, Kalzium, Webacmoid and Liquidshell
Archinstall 3.0.1: Improved Partition Management and System Stability
Archinstall 3.0.1, a guided installer for Arch Linux, is a patch update that fixes partition issues, improves code quality, and enhances user experience
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
mesa 24.3.0
This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down
Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development
Good things come to those who wait, and for 3D modelling professionals with a preference for open-source software
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center
This week we of course continued the customary bug-fixing, but got some nice new features and UI improvements too
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 15 to November 22
