today's leftovers

GNU/Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-11-17 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #308
Kernel Space
Talospace ☛ CHRP support gone from Linux kernel
There weren't that many Common Hardware Reference Platform PowerPC systems anyway, but if you have one of them (notably systems like IBM's RS/6000 7046 Model B50, the Total Impact briQ, Motorola PowerStacks or the PegasosPPC or Pegasos II from Genesi), your days are numbered as CHRP support will be removed from the next Linux kernel release. CHRP never got much market traction; Apple, then the largest seller of PowerPC machines, only partially supported it (Old World Macs are sui generis and New World Macs are a combination of CHRP and PReP), and as a result Linux support for Power Macs — at least what remains — never completely depended on it.
Distributions and Operating Systems
EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ Quick flip out of container
I posted about getting started with this yesterday: Enhanced flip out of container — November 22, 2024
I have now implemented a button in the centre of the screen in the container. The button has a small help button alongside. Snapshot showing the button and help window: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix for FoxtrotGPS
Forum member LHESTIA reported a problem with FoxtrotGPS in Daedalus running in a container:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=136397#p136397
PKGget reported one dependency, 'libgps'; however, package 'gpsd'is also required. The latter is a daemon, /usr/bin/gpsd, and is started by "/etc/init.d/gpsd start" -- except that it failed to start as wants file /lib/init/vars.sh -- which is in the 'sysvinit-utils' package.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FSFE
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ gnuboot @ Savannah: GNU Boot November 2024 News
A lot has changed since the two last news from the GNU Boot project.
GNU Boot install party in Paris the 7 and 8 December 2024People involved in the GNU Boot project will be organizing a 100% free software install party within a bigger event that also has a regular install party. There will also be a presentation about 100% free software in there. The event will be mainly in French.
