dpb (Distributed Ports Builder), Warp and Wireshark

In the world of OpenBSD, the tool dpb (Distributed Ports Builder) offers an efficient way to compile ports across multiple machines and perform bulk builds. This blog post describes my simple dpb setup, made possible thanks to my supporters. The entire setup runs on a NetCup RS 2000 G11.

The goal is to provide an overview of how to configure a single instance for port building with minimal effort. Whether you’re trying dpb for the first time or looking for a straightforward guide, I hope this documentation will be useful both for beginners and for myself, as a reference for future setups since I don’t have an Ansible playbook for it ;).

No matter what you want to do. You want to read dpb(1) and bulk(8)!