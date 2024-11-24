Leptos is a full-stack, isomorphic Rust web framework leveraging fine-grained reactivity to build declarative user interfaces.

Leptos can be used to build apps that run in the browser (client-side rendering), on the server (server-side rendering), or by rendering HTML on the server and then adding interactivity in the browser (server-side rendering with hydration). This includes support for HTTP streaming of both data (Resources) and HTML (out-of-order or in-order streaming of components.)

This is free and open source software.