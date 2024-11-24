Free and Open Source Software
Leptos - full-stack, isomorphic Rust web framework - LinuxLinks
Leptos is a full-stack, isomorphic Rust web framework leveraging fine-grained reactivity to build declarative user interfaces.
Leptos can be used to build apps that run in the browser (client-side rendering), on the server (server-side rendering), or by rendering HTML on the server and then adding interactivity in the browser (server-side rendering with hydration). This includes support for HTTP streaming of both data (Resources) and HTML (out-of-order or in-order streaming of components.)
This is free and open source software.
Pods - manage your Podman containers - LinuxLinks
Pods is a frontend for Podman, a tool for managing containers and images, volumes mounted into those containers, and pods made from groups of containers.
Pods uses libadwaita for its user interface and strives to meet the design principles of GNOME.
This is free and open source software.