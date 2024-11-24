Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

The UCM-iMX95, a compact System-on-Module by Compulab, is built around the NXP i.MX 95 processor, leveraging ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. Optimized for industrial applications, it delivers robust performance in graphics, image processing, and artificial intelligence workloads.

Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. This device features a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU based on the RISC-V RV64GBCH architecture, operating at a clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz.

invisCAM A Compact 2MP Camera for Low Light and Low Power Applications

This month, Arducam introduced the invisCAM, a compact imaging solution that integrates advanced functionality and precise engineering within a small form factor. The camera is designed to address the challenges of achieving high-quality imaging, functional versatility, and cost efficiency in a portable USB device.

Coin-sized ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 RISC-V Module with BLE, Thread, and Zigbee Support for $2.13

The ESP32-H2-WROOM-07 is a compact module featuring a RISC-V single-core 32-bit microprocessor and support for Bluetooth Low Energy. It can be configured with up to 4 MB of flash memory and is designed for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024

programming 

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support

  
Wine 9.22 is now available with Wayland driver enabled by default, DirectPlay network boosts, Unicode CLDR 46 updates, and display virtualization

 
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

  
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.5 (codename Teal Serval), as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.

 
Fedora / IBM / Oracle Linux / IBM Leftovers

  
the Red Hat universe in blogs and news sites

 
Linux Kernel 6.12 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.12, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Here's what I'll miss about Chrome OS once it turns into Android

 
Just Starting in the Linux Terminal? Here Are Some Setup Tips

  
The Linux terminal is useful, but it sometimes gets a bad rap for being boring

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and FOSS links

 
dpb (Distributed Ports Builder), Warp and Wireshark

  
Applications in focus

 
Games: Humble Bundle, Social Media Card Game, and Snake

  
With Linux twist

 
Programming Leftovers

  
coding related links

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
ESP32 and more

 
Audiocasts and Videos: Collection From Invidious and TLLTS

  
from the past week

 
today's howtos

  
many howots for today and some older ones

 
FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Now Available

  
The first Release Candidate build of the 14.2-RELEASE release cycle is now available

 
10 Best Linux FTP Clients for Every User in 2024

  
Looking for reliable FTP clients on Linux

 
Moksha – modern iteration of the Enlightenment window manager

  
This is free and open source software

 
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.5 Release Notes

  
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID 7.5.0 (Community Edition)

 
GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available

  
We’re excited to announce the release of GhostBSD 24.10.1

 
KaOS 2024.11

  
More application are now ready to use Qt6 and Frameworks 6 including Freecad, Sqlitebrowser, Cantor, Kalzium, Webacmoid and Liquidshell

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Archinstall 3.0.1: Improved Partition Management and System Stability

  
Archinstall 3.0.1, a guided installer for Arch Linux, is a patch update that fixes partition issues, improves code quality, and enhances user experience

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and FOSS news

 
OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Review and Hackweek

  
Some openSUSE updates

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Pine64, Fairphone, and More

  
Gadgets and more

 
Milk-V Launches MILK-V Megrez PC, Starting at $199.00

  
The Milk-V Megrez, first announced in August this year, is recognized as one of the first RISC-V hardware hypervisors available in the market

 
Firefox Woes and Firefox DevTools Newsletter

  
Mozilla/Firefox picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development bits

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is featured here

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security bits and pieces

 
today's howtos

  
more howtos

 
Compulab’s UCM-iMX95 with NXP i.MX 95 Processor, Real-Time Cortex-M7, and eIQ Neutron NPU

  
The UCM-iMX95 supports mainline Linux and the Yocto Project, with a comprehensive Board Support Package

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos, esp. idroo

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: Warehouse, EdgeIQ and Ubuntu Core

  
Canonical/Ubuntu news

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
The full cost of Microsoft deployments

 
Games: Unreal and Unreal Tournament on Internet Archive, More Picks Mostly From GamingOnLinux

  
gamers' news

 
mesa 24.3.0

  
This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down

 
today's leftovers

  
Mozilla, BSD, and more

 
Games: Age of Empires II: The Conquerers, Microsoft Failing Badly

  
Some gaming picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Some hardware picks

 
Google Demotes GNU/Linux to Linux (Android), Linux Foundation Gets Misleading Puff Piece From SJVN

  
setbacks?

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly Red Hat stuff

 
today's howtos

  
this weekend's first batch

 
Security Leftovers

  
Inc. bugfix releases

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your next Android phone could swap out Google Fit for this alternative

 
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
security and commercial bits

 
FreeCAD 1.0 Released After 22 Years in Development

  
Good things come to those who wait, and for 3D modelling professionals with a preference for open-source software

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
This Week in Plasma: Battery Charge Cycles in Info Center

  
This week we of course continued the customary bug-fixing, but got some nice new features and UI improvements too

 
This Week in GNOME: #175 Magic

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 15 to November 22

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux Code of Conduct Board and CoC Supremacy Over Code/Function

  
CoC strikes

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android finally getting ability to restore credentials in phone move

 
Blender 4.3 Open-Source 3D Graphics App Introduces Experimental Vulkan Backend

  
The Blender Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Blender 4.3 as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software.

 
ReiserFS Reaches Its Final Chapter

  
Linux kernel 6.13 says goodbye to ReiserFS

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.1, Linux 6.11.10, Linux 6.6.63, and Linux 6.1.119

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
Cybershow News Autumn 2024

  
The sad reality is that beyond SE-Linux and Apparmor Free and Open Source offerings for effective application whitelisting is still quite thin on the ground and difficult to use. We need some better UX around that.

 
Khronos Group takes over cross-platform Slang shading language from NVIDIA

  
Interesting industry news here for you, especially for developers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
news about patches and incidents

 
today's howtos

  
many howtos for now

 
IBM and Red Hat Leftovers

  
IBM stuff and mostly RedHat.com

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android will soon instantly log you in to your apps on new devices

 
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features

  
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration

 
Anti-Cheat: A Thorny Problem For Linux Gamers

  
The anti-cheat situation on Linux is getting worse. Let's see what you can do about it

 
Rhino Linux: The Unique Distro That Combines Ubuntu and Rolling Releases Needs Your Support!

  
The ambitious project is now asking for help. Let's try helping them

 
Huion Kamvas Pro 19 - review on GNU/Linux

  
This blog post here is a list of my installation method, scripts and tweaks to install the device under a GNU/Linux operating system

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
PINE64’s New Smart Camera Runs Linux

  
Pine64 shared some information about new products and updates in its latest community announcement

 
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

  
Not all Linux distributions provide platforms for enterprise and non-business adopters

 
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Steam Deck, and More

  
Latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related picks

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: Kali Linux, BSD, SUSE, and More

  
BSD and GNU/Linux leftovers

 
OSI Openwashing (Funded by Microsoft) and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Some FOSS and fake FOSS picks

 
POSETTE and PGConf.dev 2025 Preparations (Postgres Events)

  
Postgres news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related news picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
some devices and more

 
Red Hat / CentOS / IBM / Oracle Linux / Alma Leftovers

  
RHEL camp and IBM

 
Games: Proton Experimental and Bug in CS2

  
a pair of gaming picks

 
today's howtos

  
long batch for Friday

 
Media Unable to Tell the Difference Between Proprietary VMware and "Linux"

  
FUD tactics

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
FreeCAD 1.0 Open-Source 3D Parametric Modeler Released, Here’s What’s New

  
FreeCAD 1.0 has been released today as a major milestone for this open-source, free, and cross-platform parametric 3D computer-aided design (CAD) modeler software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Rocky Linux 9.5 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Rocky Linux 9.5 is now available for download, packed with updates like Podman 5.0, GCC 11.5, Node.js 22, and more

 
11 Reasons Why You Should Switch from Windows to Linux

  
Here are a number of reasons why you should consider GNU/Linux as your next operating system

 
libtool-2.5.4 released

  
The Libtool Team is pleased to announce the release of libtool 2.5.4