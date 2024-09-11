today's leftovers
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.6.2 Maintenance Release
WordPress 6.6.2 is now available! This minor release includes 15 bug fixes in Core and 11 in the Block Editor, addressing issues like unexpected CSS specificity changes in certain themes. For a full summary of the maintenance updates, you can refer to the Release Candidate announcement. WordPress 6.6.2 is a short-cycle release.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla Bets the Future of the Web is A.I. Generated Content [Ed: Mozilla is now run by total idiots from companies like Facebook. Stick a fork in it. Mozilla pretends to stand for something good, even when it's just a beard for monopolies.]
A.I. website builders, A.I. award banquets, A.I. investments. And Firefox pushed aside.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical in Bangalore at Dell Technologies Forum
Canonical is thrilled to be joining forces with Dell Technologies at the upcoming Dell Technologies Forum – Bangalore, taking place on 12 September. This premier event brings together industry leaders and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and solutions shaping the digital landscape.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Let’s meet at World Summit Hey Hi (AI) and talk about open source and Hey Hi (AI) tooling, with a dash of GenAI
Date: 9-10 October 2024 Booth: B8 After Data & Hey Hi (AI) Masters, we cross the North Sea to attend one of the leading Hey Hi (AI) events inEurope. Between the 9th and 10th of October, our team will be in Amsterdam at World Summit Hey Hi (AI) for the second year in a row.
-