today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Write Scripts Using Awk Programming Language – Part 13
However, Awk, just like Shell, is also an interpreted language, therefore, with all that we have walked through from the start of this series, you can now write Awk executable scripts.
-
Quentin Santos ☛ Interactive Flamegraphs
In this article, we’ll see how to collect the necessary data, how to generate an interactive SVG to display that data, and how to integrate that SVG in WordPress.
-
TecMint ☛ Nginx: Virtual Hosts, phpMyAdmin, and SSL on Arch Linux
This topic is strictly related to the former installation of LEMP on Arch Linux and will guide you through setting more complex configurations for the LEMP stack, especially Nginx web server configurations, like creating Virtual Hosts, using Protected Directories, creating and configuring HTTP Secure Sockets Layer, and HTTP insecure redirects to HTTPS.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Check Out a Remote Branch in Git
One common task in Git is working with remote branches. A remote branch is a branch that’s stored in a remote repository.
-
LWN ☛ Adams: Linux's bedtime routine
Jacob Adams wanders into
the kernel's hibernation code: [...]
-
nixCraft ☛ Linux Copy One Hard Disk to Another Using dd Command
How can I copy one hard disk to another using the dd, ddrescue, or dcfldd commands?
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kotlin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Kotlin is a statically typed programming language developed by JetBrains. It combines object-oriented and functional programming paradigms, providing developers with a concise and expressive syntax. Kotlin’s key features include null safety, data classes, extension functions, and seamless interoperability with Java.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Spark on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Apache Spark stands at the forefront of big data analytics, offering unparalleled speed and versatility. It’s an open-source, distributed computing system that provides an interface for programming entire clusters with implicit data parallelism and fault tolerance.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Invoice Ninja on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Invoice Ninja is a powerful open-source invoicing and billing platform that offers freelancers and small to medium-sized businesses an efficient way to manage their finances. With its user-friendly interface and extensive features, Invoice Ninja simplifies the process of creating and sending invoices, tracking expenses, and accepting payments.
-
ID Root ☛ Nstat Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Network monitoring is a crucial aspect of GNU/Linux system administration, enabling administrators to track network performance, identify bottlenecks, and troubleshoot issues. While tools like netstat have been widely used for this purpose, the nstat command has emerged as a powerful and efficient alternative.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04, the latest long-term support (LTS) release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, has taken the open-source community by storm. With its stability, security, and user-friendly interface, Ubuntu 24.04 has become the go-to choice for many users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Installing Elasticsearch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a straightforward process that unlocks the potential of your data through powerful search and analytics capabilities. Elasticsearch, known for its scalability and speed, is an ideal choice for businesses seeking real-time data analysis and search functionality.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bpftool on Manjaro
In the ever-evolving landscape of GNU/Linux system administration and network performance optimization, Bpftool has emerged as an indispensable utility for managing eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) programs and maps. This powerful tool allows developers and system administrators to inspect, load, and manipulate eBPF objects, providing unprecedented insight into system behavior and network traffic.
-
-
LinuxBuz ☛ How To Create, List, Checkout, Clone and Delete Git Tags
Imagine you’re part of a software development team working on a project that has regular releases. Each release is marked with a Git tag, such as “v1.0” or “v2.1”.
-
How to install UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn how to install the UFW firewall on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux. Then, use the command terminal to block or open ports in the active firewall. UFW stands for uncomplicated firewall.
-
How to install PyCharm on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Jammy
Here is a guide to installing PyCharm on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using a command terminal. PyCharm is a Python development environment with code completion, analysis, refactorings, and debuggers.
-
Get a random quote from Breaking Bad
$ curl -s https://api.breakingbadquotes.xyz/v1/quotes | jq -r '.[] | "\"\(.quote)\" -- \(.author)"'Hit an API with curl returning a random quote, then parse the result with jq.
- View this command to comment, vote or add to favourites
-
Install XAMPP on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux [iophk: XAMPP should be actively discouraged, too.]
Learn the commands to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the terminal to set up the Apache web server and MySQL environment quickly.
-
Install Emacs 27 text editor Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn the steps to install GNU Emacs 27 text editor on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal. GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor that is suitable for development.
-
3 Ways to install Pinta image editing tool on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS [Ed: This program is problematic because it drags in Microsoft Mono/.NET, use GIMP or Krita instead.]
Have Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Paint open-source alternative Pinta on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble, 22.04 Jammy JellyFish, or 20.04 Focal Fossa for image drawing and editing images. Inspired by Paint.NET, Pinta is another open-source program for GNU/Linux users with features similar to those of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Paint software.
-
Install Fotoxx Image Editor on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 & 20.04 LTS
Learn to install Fotoxx on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 Linux. The software is an image management and editing program that focuses on simple and fast operation.
-
3 Ways to install Blender 3D on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
This guide teaches you the commands for installing open-source Blender 3D software on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy JellyFish Linux. Blender is a free, open-source 3D program that can be used to create 3D models, photorealistic images, and animations.
-
Install Siege Benchmarking Tool on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Commands to install Seige Benchmarking tool on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish for testing HTTP or HTTPS web server terminal.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Systemd Timers as a Cron Replacement
Systemd Timers are a flexible way of scheduling jobs on modern GNU/Linux machines. Learn how you can use it to replace your old cronjobs today.
-
The New Stack ☛ Take Your First Steps with Git
Developers almost always wind up having to use git to manage their code.