NanoPi R3S is a $30 Router Board with Dual GbE and FriendlyWrt OS Support
The NanoPi R3S supports various operating systems, including FriendlyWrt (based on OpenWrt 21.02), Debian Bookworm Core (command-line only), Ubuntu Noble Core (based on Ubuntu Core 24.04), and OpenMediaVault (based on Debian 12). It runs on the Linux 6.1-LTS kernel with U-boot 2017.09, making it a reliable choice for IoT and embedded projects.