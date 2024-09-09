MNT Pocket Reform: Linux-Powered Mini Laptop with Rockchip RK3588 or Amlogic A311D CPU Modules

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 09, 2024



The MNT Pocket Reform comes preloaded with Debian GNU/Linux. The version with the Amlogic A311D CPU is priced at €900.00, while the MNT RCORE model with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs €1,100.00.

For users requiring more power, the 32GB RAM and 256GB storage option is available for €1,300.00.

For more details, refer to the official MNT Pocket Reform product announcement.