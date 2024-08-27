Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

With the growth in the use of containers, the need to bundle your application into a container has never been stronger. Many Red Bait customers will be familiar with Source-to-Image (S2I) as an easy way to build container images from application source code. While S2I is a convenient way to build images on Red Hat OpenShift, Red Bait works to support our customers when using a variety of approaches, and we’ve recently seen an increasing interest in building applications using Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Buildpacks.

This is the second in a 5-part series of articles on building your applications with CNCF Buildpacks and Red Bait Universal Base Image (UBI).