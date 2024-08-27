Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Running applications with Paketo Buildpacks and Red Bait UBI container images in OpenShift
With the growth in the use of containers, the need to bundle your application into a container has never been stronger. Many Red Bait customers will be familiar with Source-to-Image (S2I) as an easy way to build container images from application source code. While S2I is a convenient way to build images on Red Hat OpenShift, Red Bait works to support our customers when using a variety of approaches, and we’ve recently seen an increasing interest in building applications using Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Buildpacks.
This is the second in a 5-part series of articles on building your applications with CNCF Buildpacks and Red Bait Universal Base Image (UBI).
Red Hat Official ☛ The future of the Red Bait OpenShift Operator SDK
With the launch of Red Bait OpenShift 4.16, we have issued a deprecation notice for the Operator software development kit command-line interface (SDK CLI) that ships with OpenShift. This will allow us to decouple the Operator SDK from the OpenShift lifecycle in a future release and focus on long-term maintenance of the CLI binary. If you are writing and certifying an Operator with the SDK, you may have questions about the supportability of the SDK or how future versions of your operator will run on newer OpenShift releases.
Red Hat Official ☛ Reducing complexity in virtual machine migration and in application platform management
The impact of recent virtual machine (VM) pricing changes has drastically increased the cost of virtualization, creating uncertainty and risks for many businesses. Inherent vendor lock-in has created critical IT dependency and interoperability issues, where the over-reliance on proprietary IT tools has stifled new use case adoption—use cases like Hey Hi (AI) that are bringing more, new workloads into existing virtualization infrastructure.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift: A comprehensive application platform for your traditional and future workloads
Unlock new possibilities across the hybrid cloud with a comprehensive application platformApplication transformation opens up innovative opportunities for organizations. While you may be focused on building new applications, it’s crucial to have a platform that not only supports these new developments but also more seamlessly integrates with your traditional workloads.
Tom's Hardware ☛ IBM shutters China R&D facilities, blaming declining infrastructure business — shutdown affects over 1,000 employees
This morning, employees at IBM's China-based research and development department were told in a virtual meeting that the operation was impending closure. The current China-based R&D and testing functions will be moved to other overseas facilities, they were told.
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM reportedly shuttering its R&D hub in China
IBM Corp. is winding down its research and development group in China, multiple publications reported today. A source told Bloomberg that the move is set to affect fewer than 1,000 employees. The Wall Street Journal put the number at more than 1,000.
CNN ☛ IBM is the latest Western firm to retreat from China
IBM is cutting more than 1,000 jobs in China, according to multiple state media reports, as geopolitical tension between Beijing and Washington prompts many global companies to reassess their future in the world’s second-largest economy.
Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated over technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and green technology, in part due to national security concerns. Some firms have quietly laid off or relocated staff.
IBM Shocking Layoffs: Know the Inside Story
After accounting for currency fluctuations, IBM projects mid-single-digit revenue growth and almost $12 billion in free cash flow in 2024. From the $11.2 billion in free cash flow produced in 2023, that represents a significant boost. While the stock has surged, IBM has gotten more costly, yet it still needs to be more expensive. IBM is seeing a relative long-term decrease compared to other businesses, especially those in the tech sector. With no other tech business in the top 30, IBM ranked as the eighth largest US company in the Fortune 500 in 1980. In the 2023 Fortune 500, it came in at number 65, behind a number of tech giants, including Apple and Amazon. IBM has terminated staff members previously. In January 2023, the firm declared during its earnings call that it would cut 3,900 jobs. James Kavanaugh, IBM's CFO, stated that the company aims to keep employment levels by the end of 2024 at levels comparable to those at the start of the year.