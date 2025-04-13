Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Shows, Demos

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.