news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
The New Stack ☛ Unsure How To Schedule With Cron on Linux? Try One of These GUIs
Cron is a terrific utility for scheduling reoccurring jobs on Linux, but its interface can be a bit opaque. These two utilities can make scheduling easier.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Nate Graham ☛ Interview about Techpaladin and life
It looks like Brodie Robertson hasn’t gotten sick of me yet, because we sat down again recently, this time on the subject of Techpaladin! We go over a lot of stuff I wrote in the announcement blog post last month, plus more detail and other topics too. This ends up being a pretty nerdy talk as we additionally meander between finance and exchange rates, Dungeons and Dragons, Alpha Centauri, Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs, the KWin Zoom effect, and, of course, KDE World Domination.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Early Mid April infra bits 2025
Another week has gone by, and here's some more things I'd like to highlight from the last week.
I wrote up a community blog post draft with updates for the community. Hopefully it will be up early next week and I will also send a devel-announce list post and discussion thread.
We had a bit of a snafu around network cards. The new aarch64 boxes we got we missed getting 10G nics, so we are working to aquire those soon. The plan in the new datacenter is to have everything on dual 10G nics connected to different switches, so networking folks can update them without causing us any outages.
Some new power10 machines have arrived. I'm hopeful we might be able to switch to them as part of the move. We will know more about them once we are able to get in and start configuring them.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Bits from the DPL
Dear Debian community,
this is bits from DPL for March (sorry for the delay, I was waiting for some additional input).
Conferences
In March, I attended two conferences, each with a distinct motivation.
I joined FOSSASIA to address the imbalance in geographical developer representation. Encouraging more developers from Asia to contribute to Free Software is an important goal for me, and FOSSASIA provided a valuable opportunity to work towards this.
I also attended Chemnitzer Linux-Tage, a conference I have been part of for over 20 years. To me, it remains a key gathering for the German Free Software community –a place where contributors meet, collaborate, and exchange ideas.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Android Police ☛ Unpopular opinion: Smartphone makers need to ditch ultrawide lenses with telephoto
With dual camera setups, brands often pair a standard lens with an ultrawide camera. It seemed like a nice proposition until I got my hands on a flagship phone with a telephoto camera. That's when I realized the advantages of a tighter focal length, and understanding compression, depth of field, and focus falloff. There was no going back after I started shooting with a telephoto lens. I use the 3.7X camera on my Vivo X200 Pro the most, more than the primary 1X shooter with a larger sensor. I love the shots, and I feel it's time for brands to do away with the ultrawide camera in favor of a telephoto lens. Let me elaborate.
