GNU/Linux Leftovers

Another week has gone by, and here's some more things I'd like to highlight from the last week.

I wrote up a community blog post draft with updates for the community. Hopefully it will be up early next week and I will also send a devel-announce list post and discussion thread.

We had a bit of a snafu around network cards. The new aarch64 boxes we got we missed getting 10G nics, so we are working to aquire those soon. The plan in the new datacenter is to have everything on dual 10G nics connected to different switches, so networking folks can update them without causing us any outages.

Some new power10 machines have arrived. I'm hopeful we might be able to switch to them as part of the move. We will know more about them once we are able to get in and start configuring them.