Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

news

Feren OS 2025.03 — Rebase update for Feren OS

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2025



Disclaimer: Feren OS 2025.03 was finalised on March 31st and was released to existing Feren OS users at 4 AM on April 1st (it was delayed by a test failing due to a first-ever race condition which never occurred again since).

This announcement’s date, meanwhile, reflects the release of the Feren OS 2025.03 ISO as the ISO needed some additional work after 2025.03’s finalisation. Basically, 2025.03 is technically a very late March release.

Read on