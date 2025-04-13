Open Hardware/Modding: Framework 13, Tidbyt, and More

I've mentioned the Framework 13 a few times recently, and I ended up buying one. But a few people have messaged me wanting to know why I chose it. So, here's why...

I've had my trusty M1 Macbook Air for a few years now and I really, really love it, but it's the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and it's starting to creek.

The performance is still excellent, generally, but I'm constantly battling with storage space on it, and I can't upgrade the thing as everything is soldered onto the main board.