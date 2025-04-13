news
KDE Frameworks 6.13.0
Quoting: KDE Ships Frameworks 6.13.0 - KDE Community —
KDE Frameworks are 72 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement.
This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.
KDE Frameworks 6.13 Is Out, Here’s What’s New
Almost a month after its previous 6.12 release, KDE announced the launch of Frameworks 6.13, expanding its collection of add-on libraries to Qt and enhancing functionality available to developers across various platforms.
Many parts of this release focus on ensuring smoother integration with Qt 6.9, particularly by removing dependencies on older or deprecated methods in numerous frameworks. Throughout the changelog, you’ll notice references to “It compiles fine without qt6.9 deprecated methods,” indicating that areas like Attica, Baloo, Bluez Qt, KAuth, and a host of others have been thoroughly updated.