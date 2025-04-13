KDE Frameworks 6.13.0

Tux Machines

Renesas RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit for Real-Time Embedded Vision Applications

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

(Updated) Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Sony Introduces AS-DT1, Described as the World’s Smallest and Lightest Precision LiDAR Sensor

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

Zephyr RTOS 4.1 Released with Performance Boosts, IAR and Rust Support, and Broader Board Compatibility

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

Banana Pi Teases BPI-CM6 Module Featuring SpacemiT K1 RISC-V Processor

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04

Local Businesses Benefit from Burkina Faso’s Internet Development

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.  

Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

KDE Frameworks 6.13.0

Quoting: KDE Ships Frameworks 6.13.0 - KDE Community —

KDE Frameworks are 72 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks release announcement.

This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.

Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.
GoboLinux 017.01 Released
New release of GoboLinux
 
I've Used Kubuntu for 8 Months: What I've Learned About This Linux Distro
Ubuntu may get the limelight a lot in Linux circles, but it has several cousins
5 Popular Linux Distributions and Who They're Meant For
Are you tired of everyone recommending a new Linux distro claiming it's the best
Best Linux distros for reviving an old PC
Installing the right version of Linux can breathe new life into an aging system
Love GNOME? These 5 Linux Distros Use It as Their Default Desktops
Are you a GNOME user wondering if your current Linux distro is the best way to experience the popular desktop environment
Smoothwall Express – firewall solution with a hardened Linux operating system
The Smoothwall Open Source Project was set up in 2000 to develop and maintain Smoothwall Express
Lenovo Legion Tab Review: Three months with Android’s iPad Mini
Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It?
Find out if a swap partition is still necessary on modern Linux systems and how it influences system performance
Ubuntu Unity vs. GNOME: Choosing the Right Ubuntu Experience for Your Workflow
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions
10 Things You Should Do Right After Installing Fedora Linux
Any Fedora user will tell you that the operating system is great out of the box
Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux
The time is almost here. Windows 10 is coming to an end. In October 2025
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs
This Week in Plasma: The beginnings of Wayland session restore
Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
GNOME STF 2024 Project Report
The 2023/2024 GNOME STF project is mostly wrapped up now
This Week in GNOME: #195 Typed Weather
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 04 to April 11
GhostBSD 25 review - Old-school work and frolic
There's always the ultimate question, can they do better than Linux
Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds
Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git
Games: Marvel Rivals, Neverway, and Morwe
NethSecurity project milestone 8.5
Here’s why I can’t switch back to Windows — Linux has some epic software
You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support
Upcoming FSF Events in Thessaloniki, Athens, and Toronto
3 announcements
Can't find your Android phone? Here's what to do to track it down
ParticleOS: Systemd's Very Own Linux Distro in Making
A Linux distro from systemd? Sounds interesting, right
The most important experimental distro you've never heard of gets new project lead
Plus a fresh version ... nine years after its last
This Joke Linux Tool Will Make You Seem More Productive
Let's face it, sometimes you just want your screen to look like you're getting some serious work done
GNU diff utilities: diffutils-3.12 released
This is to announce diffutils-3.12, a stable bug-fix release
GNU grep-3.12 released
This is to announce grep-3.12, a stable release
GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.7 released
There have been 63 commits by 11 people in the 12 weeks since 9.6, with a focus on bug fixing and stabilization
Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7
Linux Mint Debian Edition is getting OEM support with the LMDE 7 release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system.
Sparky 7.7
The 7th update of Sparky 7 – 7.7 is out
OpenSSH 10.0 released
OpenSSH 10.0 is out
IBM: End of DEI, Promotion of Buzzwords and Microsoft by Red Hat
Google Keep for Android widget redesign rolls out
Interview with Mia Bajić
Mia Bajić, a software engineer with a passion for building communities. Mia is mainly active in the European Python community
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer with stereo fx
postmarketOS in 2025-03: OP6 & MSM89x7 Camera, Generic SM7150, COSMIC, Musl Collation + I18n
The calendar has turned another page, and it's finally time for our eagerly awaited monthly update
Made in America: Purism’s Liberty Phone and the Vision of Security, Privacy, and Independence
In a world of pervasive adversarial nations building technology we all rely on
