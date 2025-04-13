Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and no longer listening to podcasts

news
Mark Hysted ☛ no longer listening to podcasts
Something has been bugging me about podcasts for quite a while. I was getting a bit daunted by my ever increasing backlog of episodes, they were another visual cue of more things to-do. I have also noted an increase in the level of adverts, and worst, those 5 minute ‘advertorials’ that appear to have been cropping up in some of the more popular podcasts. Yuck.
This week in Linux, App 3.0 drops, bringing big changes under the hood. Amiga OS, yes, that Amiga OS, is still alive and getting updates, apparently. Open SSL 3.5 and Open SSH 10.0 both rolled out new features this week with also some future-proofing involved. And Sony, yes, that Sony, has released The Last of Us Part II on PC and it's Steam Deck verified. All that and much more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you plugged into everything happening in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
