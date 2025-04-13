Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and no longer listening to podcasts

This week in Linux, App 3.0 drops, bringing big changes under the hood. Amiga OS, yes, that Amiga OS, is still alive and getting updates, apparently. Open SSL 3.5 and Open SSH 10.0 both rolled out new features this week with also some future-proofing involved. And Sony, yes, that Sony, has released The Last of Us Part II on PC and it's Steam Deck verified. All that and much more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you plugged into everything happening in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.