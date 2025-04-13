I've Used Kubuntu for 8 Months: What I've Learned About This Linux Distro

news

What Is Kubuntu Linux, and Should You Use It?

Ubuntu may get the limelight a lot in Linux circles, but it has several cousins. One of them is Kubuntu Linux, and it has some unique qualities that might lead you to make it your primary operating system.

If you have trouble keeping up with the names of all the different Linux distributions out there, you're forgiven. They number in the thousands, and sometimes, their differences seem only slight. Their names can be confusing too, like Kubuntu, which is distinct from Lubuntu and Xubuntu. In my experience, these distros have a lot more than just one letter's worth of differences, though. So let's explore what sets Kubuntu apart and who should use it.