New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Microsoft's Attack on Developers With Slop

It’s hard to know where to begin when it comes to unpacking why the Quake 2 AI demo is so upsetting. After playing it (which you can do right here), many people were quick to point out how broken the game is. I gave it a shot myself, and yeah, it’s not a particularly good game. It looks bad, it plays terribly, and, because it’s generated frame by frame, it’s very easy for the AI model to totally freak out and generate an entirely new area while you’re in the middle of exploring another one.