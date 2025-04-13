news
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Microsoft's Attack on Developers With Slop
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Sandwalkers and Aground Zero - 2025-04-09 Edition
Between 2025-04-02 and 2025-04-09 there were 55 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 626 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.8 % of total released titles. The key title released in this week is Sandwalkers, where you lead and manage a team to survive in a desolate environment.
-
The Gamer ☛ Microsoft's AI Quake Demo Is A Slap In The Face To Game Developers
It’s hard to know where to begin when it comes to unpacking why the Quake 2 AI demo is so upsetting. After playing it (which you can do right here), many people were quick to point out how broken the game is. I gave it a shot myself, and yeah, it’s not a particularly good game. It looks bad, it plays terribly, and, because it’s generated frame by frame, it’s very easy for the AI model to totally freak out and generate an entirely new area while you’re in the middle of exploring another one.