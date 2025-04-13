news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Exposing Corruption and Crimes Against Women Isn't a Crime, It's an Imperative
When evil and greedy people are so desperate to silence you it typically gives you more motivation - not less - to do more of the same
-
New EPO Leaks: Replacing Patent Examiners and Classifiers With Deficient Bots (Without Even Asking for Permission)
Any consultation about it? Any media coverage? No.
-
Gemini Links 12/04/2025: Sigrblot and Conway Calamity
Links for the day
New
-
Links 12/04/2025: Tariffs Standoffs and Spam 'Articles' About Patents
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 12/04/2025: Isle Release 0.0.4 (Alpha) and Pokemon
Links for the day
-
Links 12/04/2025: Science and "DEI" Dismantled Further in the US
Links for the day
-
Links 12/04/2025: "Part of the Problem" and "Facebook Is Just Craigslist Now"
Links for the day
-
The Consensus is Changing and Web Sites View LLMs as Evil, a Malicious Force of Plagiarism and a Source of DDoS
It's not about "AI" but about plagiarism of sorts
-
Slopwatch: Lots of Fake Articles About "Linux" Infect the Web, Google News Still Promotes These as 'News'
people who go to a site like google.com or Google News or even social control media (where users get links from Google) will be directed to read slop, i.e. pure garbage.
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 11, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, April 11, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):