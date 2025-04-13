Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and More

This year we're coming to you from Tirana in Albania (or Tiranë in Shqipëri in the local language†). A country that, I suspect, most people know little about, Albania has a long and ... bumpy history, mostly involving other countries and some less-than-friendly regimes: Romans (both western Roman and eastern Byzantine), Ottomans, Austro-Hungarians, Italians, from imperial territory to independence, from international capitalism to isolationist communism and back. Sitting astride both the Aegean and Ionic seas, the country now embraces the promise of full modernity and EU membership as it strives to turn its back on the darker chapters of recent history and take its rightful place in Europe.

As in previous years, we're going to aim to do a daily update (content-dependent), so let's see how it goes. Without further ado, then, let's get straight into it with Day One.