news
Programming Leftovers
-
Jason Becker ☛ The trouble when a PM writes code
It’s not an issue of understanding the data or what needs to be done. Instead, I’m in a complex area of code we all desperately know needs to be refactored. I now can choose to spend days in a fraught rewrite, abandon this effort for later, or spend hours making tiny tweaks to find the exact right incantation to pile on more technical debt but get it working.
-
Part 3 of SOK 2025
Work done so far
Implemented the PvP mode by leveraging XMPP for communication, enabling the played to exchange moves. The code for this are implementd in
connection.h,
connection.cppand
bohnenspieltui.cpp.
-
Rlang ☛ [R] data.table’s frank()
-
Salih Emin: Git turns 20! : A conversation with creator Linus Torvalds
Watch a conversation reflecting on the 20th anniversary of Git, the version control system created by Linus Torvalds. He discusses his initial motivations for developing Git as a response to the limitations of existing systems like CVS and BitKeeper, and his desire to establish a better tool for the open-source community.
-
Rlang ☛ Generate Route Titles and Descriptions from GPX Files with LLMs and {ellmer}