Fernando Borretti ☛ My Backup Infrastructure, 2025 Edition
I’m finally satisfied with my infrastructure for backups, so I’m writing it up so others can benefit from it.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Add Comments in Shell Scripts with Examples
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on CentOS Stream 10
Prometheus has become an essential tool for monitoring infrastructure and applications in modern environments. As an open-source monitoring and alerting toolkit, it provides powerful capabilities for collecting, storing, and analyzing metrics from your systems. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk through the complete process of installing and configuring Prometheus on CentOS Stream 10.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gopeed on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Gopeed is a modern, high-speed download manager built with Golang and Flutter that supports multiple protocols including HTTP, BitTorrent, and Magnet links. Its cross-platform nature and lightweight design make it an excellent choice for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users seeking an efficient download management solution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Linux Mint 22
SQLite stands as one of the most widely used database management systems in the world. Its serverless design, minimal configuration requirements, and self-contained nature make it perfect for various applications on Linux Mint 22.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Fix Segmentation Fault Error on Linux
If you’ve spent any time working with GNU/Linux systems, you’ve likely encountered the dreaded “Segmentation fault” message. This cryptic error appears suddenly, often without any helpful context, leaving users frustrated and confused. But don’t worry—segmentation faults, while intimidating, can be systematically diagnosed and fixed with the right approach and tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NFS Server on CentOS Stream 10
Network File System (NFS) continues to be a cornerstone technology for GNU/Linux administrators seeking efficient file sharing solutions. This powerful protocol allows you to share directories and files with multiple systems across a network, enabling users to access remote resources as if they were local.
-
ID Root ☛ What Is Swappiness on Linux?
Linux systems employ various parameters to optimize performance, and swappiness stands out as one of the most impactful yet often misunderstood kernel settings. For both new GNU/Linux users and experienced system administrators, understanding swappiness can significantly improve system performance and responsiveness.
-
-
The New Stack ☛ Unsure How To Schedule With Cron on Linux? Try One of These GUIs
Cron is the GNU/Linux subsystem that allows users to schedule tasks.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to login to your VPS server via one command
In this tutorial, you will learn how to connect to a VPS server without having to enter the password manually.
This method requires you to have installed the
sshpasspackage, this package lets you connect to your VPS server without typing password each time you connect to your server.