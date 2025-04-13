Teller is a universal secret manager for developers. Never leave your terminal to use secrets while developing, testing, and building your apps.

Instead of custom scripts, tokens in your .zshrc files, visible EXPORTs in your bash history, misplaced .env.production files and more around your workstation — just use teller and connect it to any vault, key store, or cloud service you like (Teller support Hashicorp Vault, AWS Secrets Manager, Google Secret Manager, and many more).

You can use Teller to tidy your own environment or for your team as a process and best practice.

This is free and open source software.