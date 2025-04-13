Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Renesas RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit for Real-Time Embedded Vision Applications

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

(Updated) Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Sony Introduces AS-DT1, Described as the World’s Smallest and Lightest Precision LiDAR Sensor

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

Zephyr RTOS 4.1 Released with Performance Boosts, IAR and Rust Support, and Broader Board Compatibility

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

Banana Pi Teases BPI-CM6 Module Featuring SpacemiT K1 RISC-V Processor

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04

Internet Society

Local Businesses Benefit from Burkina Faso’s Internet Development

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.  

9to5Linux

Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2025

2FA

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

  
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.

 
GoboLinux 017.01 Released

  
New release of GoboLinux


  
 


 
I've Used Kubuntu for 8 Months: What I've Learned About This Linux Distro

  
Ubuntu may get the limelight a lot in Linux circles, but it has several cousins

 
KDE Frameworks 6.13.0

  
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.13.0

 
5 Popular Linux Distributions and Who They're Meant For

  
Are you tired of everyone recommending a new Linux distro claiming it's the best

 
Best Linux distros for reviving an old PC

  
Installing the right version of Linux can breathe new life into an aging system

 
Love GNOME? These 5 Linux Distros Use It as Their Default Desktops

  
Are you a GNOME user wondering if your current Linux distro is the best way to experience the popular desktop environment

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Smoothwall Express – firewall solution with a hardened Linux operating system

  
The Smoothwall Open Source Project was set up in 2000 to develop and maintain Smoothwall Express

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
news about GNU/Linux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
includes some politics

 
Mozilla: Spidermonkey Development and Thunderbird Video

  
some Mozilla leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Topaz, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware leftovers

 
OpenIKED 7.4 Released, CentOS Board Meeting Recap, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Events and Report: Net, KDE, and Debian

  
upcoming mostly

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security stories and incidents

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks, 4 for now

 
Linux Gizmos on NanoCluster, Zephyr RTOS 4.1, RISC-V on Banana Pi

  
Some hardware picks

 
Web Browsers/Readers: RSS Readers, Vivaldi, and Firefox

  
WWW picks

 
today's howtos

  
half a dozen for now

 
Releases of GNU Projects: GCL 2.7.1 and GNUnet 0.24.1

  
2 new releases

 
today's leftovers

  
Devices, FOSS, and more

 
IBM, Red Hat, and AlmaLinux

  
general news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Lenovo Legion Tab Review: Three months with Android’s iPad Mini

 
Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It?

  
Find out if a swap partition is still necessary on modern Linux systems and how it influences system performance

 
Ubuntu Unity vs. GNOME: Choosing the Right Ubuntu Experience for Your Workflow

  
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions

 
10 Things You Should Do Right After Installing Fedora Linux

  
Any Fedora user will tell you that the operating system is great out of the box

 
Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux

  
The time is almost here. Windows 10 is coming to an end. In October 2025

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution

  
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS

 
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock

  
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs

 
This Week in Plasma: The beginnings of Wayland session restore

  
Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more

 
GNOME STF 2024 Project Report

  
The 2023/2024 GNOME STF project is mostly wrapped up now

 
This Week in GNOME: #195 Typed Weather

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 04 to April 11

 
GhostBSD 25 review - Old-school work and frolic

  
There's always the ultimate question, can they do better than Linux

 
Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds

  
Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git

 
Games: Marvel Rivals, Neverway, and Morwe

  
latest 10 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
NethSecurity project milestone 8.5

  
based on OpenWrt 24.10

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux, Hardware, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, Feren, and Pardus

  
Debian related news

 
Hardware Coverage at CNX

  
Some more hardware picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Web Browsers/Reads: RSS, Curl, and More

  
Some WWW picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Red Hat, Fedora, and OpenELA

  
IBM stuff

 
today's howtos

  
half a dozen howtos

 
Here’s why I can’t switch back to Windows — Linux has some epic software

  
You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support

 
Upcoming FSF Events in Thessaloniki, Athens, and Toronto

  
3 announcements

 
Android Leftovers

  
Can't find your Android phone? Here's what to do to track it down

 
ParticleOS: Systemd's Very Own Linux Distro in Making

  
A Linux distro from systemd? Sounds interesting, right

 
The most important experimental distro you've never heard of gets new project lead

  
Plus a fresh version ... nine years after its last

 
This Joke Linux Tool Will Make You Seem More Productive

  
Let's face it, sometimes you just want your screen to look like you're getting some serious work done

 
GNU diff utilities: diffutils-3.12 released

  
This is to announce diffutils-3.12, a stable bug-fix release

 
GNU grep-3.12 released

  
This is to announce grep-3.12, a stable release

 
GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.7 released

  
There have been 63 commits by 11 people in the 12 weeks since 9.6, with a focus on bug fixing and stabilization

 
Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7

  
Linux Mint Debian Edition is getting OEM support with the LMDE 7 release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system.

 
Sparky 7.7

  
The 7th update of Sparky 7 – 7.7 is out

 
OpenSSH 10.0 released

  
OpenSSH 10.0 is out

 
IBM: End of DEI, Promotion of Buzzwords and Microsoft by Red Hat

  
really not good

 
Windows TCO and Data Breaches

  
Windows TCO and more

 
Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, Raspberry Pi, Anbox, and More

  
half a dozen picks

 
Games: Apocalypse Express, Civilization VII, and More

  
GamingOnLinux's latest handful of gaming news

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Keep for Android widget redesign rolls out

 
Interview with Mia Bajić

  
Mia Bajić, a software engineer with a passion for building communities. Mia is mainly active in the European Python community

 
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer

  
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer with stereo fx

 
postmarketOS in 2025-03: OP6 & MSM89x7 Camera, Generic SM7150, COSMIC, Musl Collation + I18n

  
The calendar has turned another page, and it's finally time for our eagerly awaited monthly update

 
Made in America: Purism’s Liberty Phone and the Vision of Security, Privacy, and Independence

  
In a world of pervasive adversarial nations building technology we all rely on

 
today's leftovers

  
devices and FOSS

 
Applications: Scikit-learn, GStreamer 1.26, gzip-1.14

  
Application released and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security-related posts

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly from Red Hat's own site

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and BSD Now

  
2 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles