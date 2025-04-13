news
Teller is a multi provider secret management tool - LinuxLinks
Teller is a universal secret manager for developers. Never leave your terminal to use secrets while developing, testing, and building your apps.
Instead of custom scripts, tokens in your .zshrc files, visible EXPORTs in your bash history, misplaced .env.production files and more around your workstation — just use teller and connect it to any vault, key store, or cloud service you like (Teller support Hashicorp Vault, AWS Secrets Manager, Google Secret Manager, and many more).
You can use Teller to tidy your own environment or for your team as a process and best practice.
This is free and open source software.
Crestic is a configurable restic wrapper - LinuxLinks
Crestic is a slim configuration wrapper for Restic, an awesome backup tool.
The goal of crestic is to make running restic easy, e.g. creating backups using
Periodic Table Tools: 5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Tools - LinuxLinks
The periodic table, also known as the periodic table of the elements, is a rows and columns arrangement of the chemical elements. Specifically, the table is an organised array of all the chemical elements in order of increasing atomic number — i.e., the total number of protons in the atomic nucleus. The table is divided into four roughly rectangular areas called blocks. Elements in the same group tend to show similar chemical characteristics. The periodic table is a masterpiece of organised chemical information
It is widely used in chemistry, physics, and other sciences, and is generally seen as an icon of chemistry.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
ClickHouse is a real-time analytics database management system - LinuxLinks
ClickHouse is a column-oriented DBMS (columnar database management system) for online analytical processing (OLAP). It allows creating tables and databases in runtime, loading data, and running queries without reconfiguring and restarting the server.
The software enables users to generate analytical reports using SQL queries in real-time.
This is free and open source software.
wxMaxima is a GUI for the sublime Maxima CAS - LinuxLinks
wxMaxima eases the use of Maxima by making most of its commands available through a menu system and by providing input dialogs for commands that require more than one argument. It also implements its own display engine that outputs mathematical symbols directly instead of depicting them with ASCII characters.
wxMaxima also features 2D and 3D inline plots, simple animations, mixing of text and mathematical calculations to create documents, exporting of input and output to TeX, document structuring and a browser for Maxima’s manual including command index and full text searching.
This is free and open source software.
slop queries for a selection from the user and prints the region to stdout - LinuxLinks
slop (Select Operation) is an application that queries for a selection from the user and prints the region to stdout.
slop can be used to create a video recording script in only three lines of code.
This is free and open source software.
DuckDB is an in-process SQL OLAP database management system - LinuxLinks
DuckDB is a high-performance analytical database system.
It is designed to be fast, reliable, portable, and easy to use. DuckDB provides a rich SQL dialect, with support far beyond basic SQL. DuckDB supports arbitrary and nested correlated subqueries, window functions, collations, complex types (arrays, structs, maps), and several extensions designed to make SQL easier to use.
DuckDB is available as a standalone CLI application and has clients for Python, R, Java, Wasm, etc., with deep integrations with packages such as pandas and dplyr.
This is free and open source software.