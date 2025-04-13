Regata OS 25 ''Maverick'' launched, find out what's new

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

Regata OS 25 ''Maverick'' launched, find out what's new

The Regata OS 25 “Maverick” is now available for download. Initially, the new version of the operating system was released gradually via system updates for existing users. However, an updated ISO file is now available for those who wish to make new installations.

Among the highlights is KDE Plasma 6.3, which arrives with new fixes and improvements, such as the fractional scaling feature that has been reworked to better adjust the image to the screen's pixel grid, reducing blur and producing sharper, more defined images.

In addition, for those who love to customize the desktop, leaving everything their way, the new Plasma 6.3 makes it easier to clone panels when the user is in edit mode.

