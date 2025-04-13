news
Regata OS 25 ''Maverick'' launched, find out what's new
The Regata OS 25 “Maverick” is now available for download. Initially, the new version of the operating system was released gradually via system updates for existing users. However, an updated ISO file is now available for those who wish to make new installations.
Among the highlights is KDE Plasma 6.3, which arrives with new fixes and improvements, such as the fractional scaling feature that has been reworked to better adjust the image to the screen's pixel grid, reducing blur and producing sharper, more defined images.
In addition, for those who love to customize the desktop, leaving everything their way, the new Plasma 6.3 makes it easier to clone panels when the user is in edit mode.