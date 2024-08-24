Events: IBM/Fedora, Linux Plumbers Conference and Debconf
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 34
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 09 September 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 09 September at 1300 UTC.
-
-
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Welcome to the Android Micro-conference!
Every year the Android Micro-conference brings the upstream Linux community and the Android systems developers together at the Linux Plumbers Conference. They discuss how they can effectively engage the existing issues and collaborate on upcoming changes to the Android platform and their upstream dependencies.
-
Thomas Goirand: Packaging Home Assistant
During Debconf, Edward Betts and myself started packaging Home Assistant for Debian. It consists of hundreds of Python packages. So far, we counted at least 675 packages. That’s a lot, though most packages are just libraries to talk with some IoT devices and some APIs. It’s fairly easy to create a new package: it takes me about 15 to 20 minutes, probably half that time to Edward.