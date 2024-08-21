The UP Squared 7100 is the latest addition to the UP Squared series, featuring updates in performance, speed, and efficiency. This compact unit is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications. Enhancements include better processing power, increased memory capacity, and improved graphics capabilities.
Developed in Japan, the Kakip Single Board Computer features the advanced Renesas RZ/V2H AI-MPU. Designed specifically for a diverse array of applications in robotics and artificial intelligence, this embedded platform boasts high-performing processing capabilities and comprehensive interfacing options.