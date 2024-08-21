posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 21, 2024



Quoting: Artix Linux 20240819 drops LXQt and LXDE from the community editions —

Although it is partially based on Arch Linux, Artix is a rolling-release distro that comes with a different init system. In fact, there are quite a few choices in this department, namely dinit, runit, s6, and OpenRC. Initially offered with a base command-line version and one with the LXQt-based Calamares installer GUI, Artix later became available in LXDE, XFCE, MATE, Cinnamon and KDE Plasma 5 versions, as well as two unofficial community editions (GTK and Qt). However, this week's update drops the commmunity-lxqt and community-lxde editions.

Labeled 20240819, the aforementioned update also comes with XFCE as the default desktop environment in the community-gtk version. While the community-gtk and community-qt only come with x86_64 ISOs with OpenRC, all the other stable releases which carry the same version number have the four init system choices mentioned earlier. These are all the editions available for download and their sizes...