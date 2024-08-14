Distributions and Operating Systems: Lix and EasyJWM in EasyOS
LWN ☛ Lix makes its second release
Lix, the fork of Nix that LWN covered in July, has made its second release since forking. This one includes substantial changes to the backend code, including removing a dependency on Bison, and getting a change to the Nix language back upstream. The general theme of Lix 2.91 is to perform another wave of refactorings and design improvements in preparation for our evolution Nevertheless, there are a few exciting user facing changes[.]
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyJWM non-English fix
The "menumanager" part of EasyJWM only worked for English language. Forum member Caramel identified this problem and proposed some fixes: [...]