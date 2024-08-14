Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More

Tux Machines

T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Use DuckDuckGo as Search Engine on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you switch from Google to DuckDuckGo as default search engine your use on Ubuntu 24.04 or more precisely Firefox web browser. Today DuckDuckGo is an alternative search engine and very famous in the Free Software Community especially among the privacy-aware projects and people, for example, Tor Browser uses it by default, and so does other GNU/Linux distribution derived from Ubuntu, Trisquel. Now if you care about your privacy, after learning much about it, you might want to use it too. Let's try it out!

How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install LibreWolf, a privacy-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". It is available in Ubuntu standard format DEB although it comes from its own repository as today it is still not available in the official repository. Finally, it can be considered as an alternative to the preinstalled Firefox which comes in Snap format and both can be used together. Now let's install it!

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.6

Follow our installation instructions:

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 11th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

Ubuntu is probably the only distribution out there that doesn’t offer users access to the very latest kernels, at least not officially and not in an easy manner. Shipping a new Ubuntu release with the latest and greatest Linux kernel was probably one of the most requested features of the Ubuntu community.

Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 14, 2024

Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components
Openwashing as a service
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more
New Release: Tails 6.6
For more details, read our changelog
Sparky 2024.08
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August
Initially scheduled for August 19, Ubuntu 24.04.1's release was moved to August 29 after a few high-impact upgrade bugs were found
 
Security Leftovers
Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop
But this is just on the desktop. On mobile Linux in the shape of Android dominates and then for microcontrollers there's Pi OS, again Linux.
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More
Distributions and Operating Systems: Lix and EasyJWM in EasyOS
Education: Monthly Tech Meetups and Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Fedora: Kevin Fenzi on Flock 2024 and Flathub Marks Two Billion Downloads
Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Standards, Consortia, and the Web
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Back End/Databases: PostgreSQL, BeaconDB, and More
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Review of (or for) Framework Laptop, Including GNU/Linux Perspective
Android Leftovers
Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders are live: Where to get the best deals on the just-announced Android smartphone
Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports
Red Hat and Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Windows TCO: Serious Flaws, Breaches, and Worse
Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin
Miracle-WM 0.3.1 brings essential bug fixes
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 debuts with bug fixes, improved Arabic translation, and a key update for FDE users using luksbootkeyfile
RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 live Linux drops support for 32-bit processors and replaces Qt5 with Qt6
Made by a fan of Rebecca Black, the Debian-based distribution simply called "RebeccaBlackOS" is a beta-stage live Linux with a login manager for Wayland
Framework Laptop 13 reviewed, again: Meteor Lake meh, Linux upgrades good
The ever-evolving Framework Laptop 13 is back again, this time with some Linux-friendly upgrades and Intel's new Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra CPUs
Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam
My major contributions have been to LibreOffice
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
All of the servers are published under an open source license
5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy'
These are the best darn looking Linux options I've found. See what you think
Kubernetes v1.31 and More
Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More
Today in Techrights
Mozilla Faces Financial Uncertainty After Google Loses Lawsuit
The Google Search Engine Cash Cow may be about to dry up for Firefox.
Open Hardware Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Programming with python, Rust and more
Ubuntu, Fedora, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Bad Voltage
3 new episodes
Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers: Curl, Firefox, and Chrom*
Some WWW tools
Software: wcurl, Magit, and FEX
today's howtos
What’s Behind The Unusual DMCA Notices From “Crowdstrike”?
disatrous backdoored Windows update of July, 2024
Raspberry Pi Pico, RP2350, and More
today's howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
Standards: ActivityPub, QUIC, and Public Standard Document Formats
Android Leftovers
LILYGO T-TWR REV2.1 is an ESP32 walkie-talkie board with display, GNSS, and SA868 module
Bad information drives out good or how much can we trust Wikipedia?
This post is written on behalf of the LabPlot team. It’s different compared to what we usually publish on our homepage but we feel we need to share this story with our community
Efinix introduce the low-power Topaz RISC-V SoC FPGA family for “high-volume, mass-market applications”
Some are pure FPGAs without a hardened processor, while others are Linux-capable thanks to a hardened quad-core RISC-V block
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Breaches, Botnets, and More
PG Back Web 0.2 Brings Local Storage Support
PG Back Web 0.2 PostgreSQL automatic backup solution features streamed backups, local storage options without needing S3, and one-click data restoration
With eLxr, Wind River Brings Debian Linux to the Edge
New Debian-based distro aims to match cloud native environments with heterogenous, computationally limited edge devices in remote locations
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel
Canonical has finally given up and changed its policy for kernel version selection on Ubuntu releases, finally delivering the latest and greatest Linux kernel series starting with Ubuntu 24.10 in October 2024.
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 16, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 16 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
oksh is a portable OpenBSD ksh, based on the Public Domain Korn Shell (pdksh)
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the release and general availability of the long-awaited Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distribution featuring the Rust-based COSMIC Alpha desktop environment.
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian Qt6 updates plus Kubuntu Noble .1 updates
Another loss last week of a friend. I am staying strong and working through it
Linux 6.11-rc3
Nothing particularly strange or interesting going on, things look normal
Games: Super reaKtor, Minetest, and More
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes
The latest Wine 9.15 release brings key updates, including MSHTML enhancements and stronger ODBC driver support
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Open Hardware and Servers
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
Python Bans Prominent Dev for Enjoying the Wrong Old SNL Sketch
I could find no example of Tim Peters actually "Defending Reverse Racism" anyway. This appears to be made up entirely, as far as I can tell.
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Videos
EU Funding for Free Software
Comments by Google-funded front group
BSD, Linux, and games
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Chromium (With Rust Complexity) Makes Life Harder for Slackware (un-Googled) and Chrome+Clones Have Malicious Features Other Than Google's and Microsoft's
getting worse over time
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Donald Trump and Local Governments Hit by Microsoft/Windows TCO
despite media spin
Android Leftovers
Does Galaxy Ring work with non-Samsung Android phones
Free and Open Source Software
Canaima – Venezuelan desktop based distribution
Canaima Linux is a Venezuelan desktop distribution based on Debian
Review: TrueNAS 24.04.2 "SCALE"
TrueNAS is an operating system (or family of operating systems) sponsored by iXsystems for network attached storage systems
The colors of GTK
Everything is better in color. Even better if it is HDR
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 11th, 2024
The 200th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 11th, 2024.
GameBar Overlay: A Linux Alternative to Microsoft Game Bar
Discover a new GameBar Overlay GNOME extension for the GNOME DE that offers a similar experience to Microsoft's Game Bar, but for Linux.
Today in Techrights
Security and Windows TCO
Software and Debian Activities
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware and Retro: PineTime, Pi, and Video Game Preservation
Audiocasts/Shows: Talk by Aleix Pol and GNU World Order
2 new shows/presentations