Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More
[Repeat] CNX Software ☛ Efinix introduces the low-power Topaz RISC-V SoC FPGA family for “high-volume, mass-market applications”
Efinix Topaz is a new low-power RISC-V SoC FPGA family manufactured with the same 16nm TSMC process as the Efinix Titanium SoC FPGA, but optimized for high-performance in a low-power footprint, and targetting high-volume, mass-market applications.
Silicon Angle ☛ RISC-V chip startup Akeana launches with $100M+ in funding
Akeana USA Inc., a startup that develops chips based on the RISC-V processor architecture, launched today with more than $100 million in initial funding. The capital was provided by a consortium that included Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield and Fidelity.
Hackaday ☛ From Vehicle-to-Grid To DIY Home Powerwalls
As battery-to-grid and vehicle-to-home technologies become increasingly mainstream, the potential for repurposing electric vehicle (EV) batteries has grown significantly. No longer just a niche pursuit, using retired EV batteries for home energy storage has become more accessible and appealing, especially as advancements in DIY solutions continue to emerge. Last year, this project by [Dala] showcased how to repurpose Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 battery packs for home energy storage using a LilyGO ESP32, simplifying the process by eliminating the need for battery disassembly.
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD won't patch all chips affected by severe data theft vulnerability — older Ryzen models will not get patched for 'Sinkclose' [Updated]
The researchers who discovered the flaw in AMD's chips contend that the vulnerability impacts all AMD chips extending back to 2006. However, AMD has not listed Ryzen and Threadripper 1000 and 2000 and other previously released products as impacted by the vulnerability. We are following up for further details regarding the disparity.
Neowin ☛ Switching to GNU/Linux from backdoored Windows 11 24H2 for performance could be wiser on AMD Ryzen 9000
The AMD Ryzen 9000 which launched recently impressed reviewers with its efficiency but disappointed them with the overall performance.
Linux Gizmos ☛ T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support
At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.
Medevel ☛ Pi-hole: The Ultimate Network-Level Ad Blocker for Your Home and Business, With Setup Guide
Pi-hole is an open-source network-level ad blocker that acts as a DNS sinkhole, filtering out ads and unwanted content before they even reach your devices.
Arduino ☛ This UNO R4 WiFi-controlled device streamlines a restaurant’s online order system
Most successful restaurants operating today have to take advantage of online ordering, as a huge chunk of customers have switched to takeout and delivery. But point-of-sale (POS) systems don’t always integrate well into a kitchen’s workflow and that can lead to missed orders — one of the worst things a restaurant can do.
The DIY Life ☛ CrowView Note 14″ Workstation – Unboxing and Review
The CrowView Note is a new laptop-style, self-powered portable monitor with a keyboard, trackpad, microphone and speakers built in.
CNX Software ☛ Google Pigweed SDK now supports Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller
Google Pigweed, a collection of open-source libraries for embedded software development, now supports the Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU and comes as a software development kit (Google Pigweed SDK). These libraries, also called modules, are building blocks that make embedded software development faster and more reliable.
CNX Software ☛ Mixtile Edge 2 Kit review with Home Assistant, 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe module
We received the Edge 2 Kit IoT gateway on the Rockchip RK3568-powered Edge2 single board computer (SBC) and a 2-in-1 Zigbee and Z-Wave mPCIe card from Mixtile which we will be reviewing from the perspective of smart home applications using Home Assistant open-source home automation framework. Let’s dive into the details. Unboxing Mixtile Edge 2 Kit CNX Software previously reported on the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit in 2022 and you can check the detailed specifications and block diagram in that earlier article.
E-waste Recycling: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream globally. In 2022, a record amount of 62 megatons of e-waste was generated, with little to no information on how 78% of this is collected and recycled.