Education: Monthly Tech Meetups and Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens

Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Rituals build community camaraderie
Most of the communities that I build, are focused around regular gatherings: monthly tech meetups. I aim to keep these recognizable and uniform in style. This helps people build a mental model over time and feel that sense of comfort zone when they attend. With a nice mix of familiarity and switching things up, you can have a wonderful community where people find belonging, enjoyment and real connection.
Medevel ☛ 26 Free and Open-source Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens
Educational games are more than just fun—they’re powerful tools for learning. They engage students, kids, and teens in interactive experiences that reinforce critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.