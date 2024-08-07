Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Milk-V, and More
-
Why we’re taking a problem-first approach to the development of AI systems
In this blog, Ben Garside explains how we can help learners understand GenAI by focusing on solving problems.
-
This 1980s inspired 3D printed Raspberry Pi laptop is built around a Pico-powered mechanical keyboard
Michael Mayar has built a Raspberry Pi-powered laptop from scratch that features a mechanical keyboard and custom 3D-printed shell.
-
Linamp – A Raspberry Pi 4-based audio box with Winamp look and feel
Linamp is a media player box based on Raspberry Pi 4 SBC and a touchscreen display with a GUI that replicates the popular Winamp media player’s GUI that older readers may remember from the late 90s and early 2000s when it was one of the most popular music players for Windows. Rodmg found some renders of what a real Winamp player could look like online, and it inspired him to create his own.
-
Check out MS-DOS running natively on modern hardware, showcasing the incredible backward compatibility of x86
However, Inkbox circumvented this by using the Rufus tool to create a bootable DOS disk from a regular USB flash drive. After configuring the BIOS to boot in legacy mode and selecting the USB drive, he successfully booted into the "bare metal" MS-DOS 8.0 environment with relative ease.
He was then able to install and play games like Doom and Pac-Man.
-
It's not a Nixie clock, it's a Pixie clock
This project was inspired by Nixie tubes, an old technology used for displaying digits. The trouble with Nixie tubes is that they are quite dangerous, requiring 170 volts to produce their characteristic glow, and very expensive, since they are no longer mass produced. A safer, more modern approach is using LEDs to light the edges of engraved acrylic.
-
[Repeat] Milk-V Jupiter is the first ITX RISC-V board I've tested
The latest RISC-V computer I've tested is the Milk-V Jupiter. It's pokey at Intel Core 2 Duo levels of performance—at least according to Geekbench.
But performance is only one aspect that interests me. This is the first RISC-V Mini ITX motherboard I've tested, which means it can be installed in a PC case or rackmount enclosure, and it is much more featureful than a typical credit-card-sized SBC.