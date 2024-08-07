today's howtos
-
2024-08-02 [Older] Create bootable USB from ISO using DD
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Ansible Semaphore on Debian 12
Ansible Semaphore is an open-source web UI for Ansible playbooks. It enables the deployment using Ansible automation via a web browser. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the installation of Ansible Semaphore on the Debian 12 server.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux Locate Command for Beginners (8 Examples)
The locate command on Linux is a powerful utility used for quickly finding files and directories based on their names. It leverages a pre-built database, which is usually updated periodically by the updatedb command, to perform rapid searches, making it significantly faster than other search tools like find. When a user issues the locate command followed by a search pattern, it scans this database rather than the filesystem itself, providing results almost instantaneously. This makes locate particularly useful for system administrators and users who need to quickly locate files without the overhead of a live filesystem scan. However, the accuracy of locate depends on how frequently the database is updated, as it might not reflect the most recent changes in the filesystem until the next update.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Snapd and Snap-Store on Debian 12, 11 or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change TimeZone on Linux Mint 22. One essential aspect of maintaining a well-functioning system is setting the correct time zone.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Laravel on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Laravel on Fedora 40. Laravel is a popular PHP framework known for its elegant syntax and robust features, making it a preferred choice for web developers. Fedora 40, with its cutting-edge features and stability, provides an excellent environment for developing Laravel applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. phpMyAdmin is a powerful, web-based interface for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases. It’s widely used by web developers and system administrators for its ease of use and comprehensive feature set.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install XFCE Desktop on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Fedora 40. Fedora 40, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, offers a stable and feature-rich operating system for users. While Fedora comes with the default GNOME desktop environment, some users may prefer a lightweight and customizable alternative.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Linux Mint 22. Docker has revolutionized the way developers and system administrators deploy and manage applications. As a powerful containerization platform, Docker allows you to package applications along with their dependencies into lightweight, portable containers.
-
-
Unix Men ☛ How To Setup A Proxy Server: A Beginner’s Guide For GNU/Linux Users
So, you want to set up a proxy server on your GNU/Linux machine? That’s awesome! Proxy servers are like little gatekeepers for your internet traffic. They can do everything from speeding up your browsing to protecting your privacy.