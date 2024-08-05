Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
The Negative Impact of DEI on Salaries at IBM (and Fedora)
It's about workers being paid less and less for the same job/s
New
Gemini Links 04/08/2024: Chill Day and Hazy Light
Links for the day
GNU/Linux Smashing Records in Australia and the Pacific
Desktop Operating System Market Share Oceania
[Meme] How to Divide the Community Based on and United Around Shared Belief/Ideology on Software Freedom
"No good can come out of mixing politics with technical stuff"
[Video] Why Bryan Lunduke's Attitude Tends to Discredit Some Legitimate Criticism of Illegitimate Organisations
Best to focus on Free software issues
[Video] GNU/Linux Growing, But What Actually Matters is How Many People Adopt It for Freedom
how GNU/Linux grew and where we want to go
GNU/Linux Reaches Record Levels in the United States Of America and North America
In relative terms, this is a massive leap
Links 04/08/2024: CPU Failures, NVIDIA Bubble ("Hey Hi" Hype) Bemoaned
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/08/2024: Against "Typing Indicators", AuraGem over Tor
Links for the day
GNU/Linux at ~4.75% (Won't Be Long Before Exceeding 5%)
This is a new record
Links 04/08/2024: Against Instagram and Gravatar
Links for the day
Links 04/08/2024: Environmental Issues and Lots of Political
Links for the day
Android Has Become Ridiculously Ubiquitous in Sudan
They have war there, so it probably plays a role
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 03, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, August 03, 2024
More Technology Does Not Mean More Happiness
Taking things easy(ier)
Down From 100% to Only 6.8%: Microsoft Windows in Palestinian Territory
In security-sensitive places it makes no sense to use back-doored platforms
In Europe, Even Yandex is Closing in on Microsoft
Bing lost market share and Yandex is about to exceed it in usage
Singapore: GNU/Linux Jumps to Record Levels (Malaysia Also Following Same Trends)
it looks like users run away from Vista 11
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):