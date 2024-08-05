StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and matte 4K display

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2024



Back in 2022, Star Labs introduced the StarBook 14, a 14-inch Linux-powered laptop that ran Intel's Alder Lake-P processors. It has now been upgraded with modern-day hardware. You can configure the new StarBook 14 variant with a Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra 7 165H. Alternatively, you can pick an Alder Lake-N-based Intel Processor N200.

The StarBook 7 now comes with a 14-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 16:9 matte IPS panel with a peak brightness of 625 nits. Its Alder Lake variant maxes out at 32 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, while its Meteor Lake version supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600. Similarly, the former comes with an Intel UHD iGPU and the latter with Intel Arc. For storage, both versions can be specced with a 2 TB NVMe SSD, but the Alder Lake version is limited to PCIe Gen 3 speeds.

Star Labs lets you pick between many popular Linux distros such as Linux Mint 21.3 (Cinnamon/Mate/XFCE), Ubuntu LTS 24.4, and Manjaro (Gnome/Plasma/XFCE). For connectivity, the Meteor Lake-powered StarBook 7 offers two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, one HDMI port and a micro SD card reader. The Alder Lake variant keeps the same ports sans the Thunderbolt functionality. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

