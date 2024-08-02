today's howtos
-
How to Check NIC Firmware Version in Linux
Without a Network Interface Controller (NIC), we cannot have connectivity to the network on our GNU/Linux system. Therefore, quickly knowing our NIC firmware version to update or install drivers and troubleshoot other network-related issues becomes essential, ensuring network hardware compatibility and optimal performance.
-
7 Ways to Check Firmware Version in GNU/Linux Command Line
There are several ways to check the firmware or BIOS version on Linux, which helps troubleshoot hardware issues and is essential for keeping the system secure and up to date.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Set Up Wireguard VPN on Linux
Wireguard is a high-performance VPN daemon built into the GNU/Linux kernel. Explore the benefits of Wireguard on GNU/Linux and set up your VPN today.
-
Andy Bell ☛ A handful of reasons JavaScript won’t be available
It’s always safe to assume JavaScript will not be available, so here’s a quick list of very realistic reasons it won’t be.
-
Unix Men ☛ DDRescue: How to Recover Lost Data in Linux
What is DDRescue? DDRescue, also known as GNU ddrescue, is a powerful data recovery tool for GNU/Linux and other Unix-like operating systems.