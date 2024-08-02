Windows TCO: Human Casualties, Random, Downtime, and More

In modern software design, programs running in userspace (i.e. almost all programs) are relatively limited in what they can do. Programs running in kernelspace, on the other hand, get direct access to the hardware under the operating system. Certain bugs in kernel programming are very, very bad news for everything running on the computer.

CrowdStrike Falcon is endpoint monitoring software. In brief, “endpoint monitoring” is a service sold to enterprises which have tens or hundreds of thousands of devices (“endpoints”). Those devices are illegible to the organization that owns them due to sheer scale; no single person nor group of people understand what is happening on them. This means there are highly variable levels of how-totally-effed those devices might be at exactly this moment in time. The pitch for endpoint monitoring is that it gives your teams the ability to make those systems legible again while also benefitting from economies of scale, with you getting a continuously updated feed of threats to scan for from your provider.