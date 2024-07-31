Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (curl), Mageia (virtualbox), Oracle (squid), Red Hat (kernel), SUSE (apache2, bind, cdi-apiserver-container, cdi-cloner-container, cdi- controller-container, cdi-importer-container, cdi-operator-container, cdi- uploadproxy-container, cdi-uploadserver-container, devscripts, espeak-ng, freerdp, ghostscript, gnome-shell, gtk2, gtk3, java-11-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, kubevirt, libgit2, openssl-3, orc, p7zip, python-dnspython, and shadow), and Ubuntu (kernel, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-ibm, linux-nvidia, linux-oem-6.8, linux-raspi, linux, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-bluefield, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-iot, linux-kvm, linux-raspi, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-aws-5.15, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-raspi, linux-gcp-5.15, and linux-lowlatency).
-
Security Week ☛ Thousands Download New Mandrake Android Spyware Version From Surveillance Giant Google Play
Five Android applications containing the Mandrake spyware have been downloaded over 32,000 times from Surveillance Giant Google Play since 2022.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Datadog Joins Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)
OpenSSF Welcomes Datadog as Premier Member
-
Security Week ☛ Indian APT Targeting Mediterranean Ports and Maritime Facilities
The SideWinder APT has been targeting ports and maritime facilities in the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea in recent attacks.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM reports average breach costs hit record $4.88M in 2024, up 10% from last year
A new report from I.C.B.M. Corp. today finds that the average cost of data breaches in 2024 has hit a record high of $4.88 million, up 10% from 2023 as breaches grow more disruptive and further expand demands on cyber teams.
-
QSB-104: GUI-related security bugs
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Providing Security Updates to Automobile Software
Auto manufacturers are just starting to realize the problems of supporting the software in older models:
Today’s phones are able to receive updates six to eight years after their purchase date. Samsung and Surveillance Giant Google provide Android OS updates and security updates for seven years. Fashion Company Apple halts servicing products seven years after they stop selling them.