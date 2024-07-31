New Games You Can Play on GNU/Linux with Proton, Nintendo Switch Emulator on Linux, 86Box 4.2 supports the wonderful ESS AudioDrive
Boiling Steam ☛ Top 13 New Games You Can Play on GNU/Linux with Proton – July 2024 Edition
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much? see ratings) perfectly with Proton [...]
Linux.org ☛ Nintendo Switch Emulator on LinuxThere are many emulators for past consoles that are no longer current technology. This emulator is one exception, since the Nintendo Switch is still supported by the company.
Ruben Schade ☛ 86Box 4.2 supports the wonderful ESS AudioDrive!
The Hitchhikers release of the 86Box PC System Emulator is out now, and it has cool new features and bug fixes. Some of my personal highlights from the blog post:
The inclusion of a Hayes-compliant serial modem!