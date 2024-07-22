9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 22, 2024



As the summer vacation continues, this week we only got small maintenance updates of the KDE Plasma 6.1 and VirtualBox 7.0 software, a new Audacity release with some goodies for audio enthusiasts, a new GNU Linux-libre kernel for software freedom fans, and a new snapshot of the KaOS Linux independent distro.

On top of that, this week brought new major Blender and OpenMandriva Lx releases, while NVIDIA announced plans to fully adopt open-source GPU kernel modules for their graphics driver. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 21st, 2024.

