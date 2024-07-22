Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.10

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” is one of the very first Linux distros to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel series, built with Clang, and features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment by default, while the other two spins offer users the latest GNOME 46.3 and LXQt 2.0 desktop environments.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa ROCK 2F: An Upcoming Compact 4K Computer with Rockchip RK3528A and Wi-Fi 6

The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.

Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support

The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi. Key features include a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an FPC connector for further expansion.

Tenstorrent Unveils Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations

Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024

Fair, Forth of July, Cotton Candy stand

Updated This Past Day

  1. Gemini Links 21/07/2024: Last of Old Computer Challenge and Forth Language
    Links for the day
  2. Links 21/07/2024: Climate, Politics, and More Squashed Patents
    Links for the day
  3. Only a Quarter of Web Requests in Micronesia Traced Back to Microsoft Windows (It Used to be Well Over 95%)
    Micronesia has over half a million people in it
  4. Your F.U.D. is Already Showing, Microsoft
    That talking point is quickly spreading so that CrowdStrike discussions become about "Linux" instead of Windows
  5. Andrew Feinstein on Why Freeing Julian Assange is About the Freedom of the Press in General
    Feinstein points out that truth itself is being challenged by people who value power, not truth, and typically seek to do things like sell arms and start proxy wars
  6. In Palau, Windows Has Fallen to 16%
    15 years ago Windows was at 98%
  7. Gemini is Blossoming and More Capsules Are Self-Signing, Rejecting the Defunct and Falsely-Marketed Certificate Authority (CA) Model
    Gemini is still very fast, not only because objects are lightweight but the protocol itself - i.e. the underlying logic - is as simple as it needs to be and only as complex as it must be
  8. Gemini Links 21/07/2024: New Garden and New Gemini Arrivals
    Links for the day
  9. Links 21/07/2024: Extreme Heat and Fortescue Layoffs
    Links for the day
  10. GNU/Linux Lifted Up 0.03% Closer to 4.5% "Market Share" (or 50% More Than a Year Ago)
    How many businesses and homes are permanently giving up on Windows after recent days' events?
  11. High Adoption Rates for GNU/Linux in Albania, According to statCounter
    Albania has been a central point of some GNOME and diversity scandals
  12. It'll Soon Be Half a Decade Since COVID-19's Breakout, We Still Need Verified Facts (Not Corporate Dogma) and Proper Media Reporting
    COVID-19 has meant different things to different people
  13. For the First Time, Microsoft's "Market Share" in North Macedonia Falls to Only a Quarter
    Microsoft only has Windows
  14. Evan Versus Julian
    Published by Julian Assange's wife some hours ago
  15. What The Internet Can Achieve When Put in the Hands of the Good People and Not Censored by the People Who Already Control the Mass Media
    albeit Wikileaks put that in social control media owned and controlled by oligarchs
  16. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 20, 2024
    IRC logs for Saturday, July 20, 2024
  17. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. [Meme] Hate Speech
    This is also what makes TikTok so dangerous
  19. Shark-infected Water on the Web
    Don't turn Gemini into another "Web"
  20. OpenHarmony, HarmonyOS Next, Deepin, Kylin, and openKylin: How China's Various Manoeuvres Away From Windows Get Covered in the West
    Kylin was openly based on Ubuntu
  21. WikiLeaks Wonders: Major Leaks That Shook the Worlds
    Published 14 hours ago
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-07-15 to 2024-07-21
    3481 /n/2024/07/16/Microsoft_Layoffs_and_Entire_Unit_Termination_Diversity_Equity_.shtml
    1792 /n/2024/07/17/Billions_of_Computers_Run_Linux_and_Many_Use_Debian_or_a_Deriva.shtml
    1517 /n/2024/07/17/Red_Hat_Keeps_Behaving_Like_a_Microsoft_Reseller_for_Proprietar.shtml
    1328 /n/2024/07/21/High_Adoption_Rates_for_GNU_Linux_in_Albania_According_to_statC.shtml
    1310 /n/2024/07/16/Backlash_and_Negative_Press_After_Microsoft_Tells_Diversity_Equ.shtml
    1148 /n/2024/07/17/Microsoft_s_Bing_Falls_to_Fourth_in_the_Europe_Asia_Based_Turke.shtml
    1141 /n/2024/07/17/UEFI_Secure_Boot_Once_Again_Bricking_PCs_and_Fake_Security_Mode.shtml
    1076 /n/2024/07/21/For_the_First_Time_Microsoft_s_Market_Share_in_North_Macedonia_.shtml
    1056 /n/2023/12/01/New_Report_Provides_Numerical_Evidence_That_Google_Hired_Too_Ma.shtml
    1027 /n/2024/07/14/Microsoft_Windows_Down_to_23_in_Spain.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals
Lots of chaos
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
We are very grateful and eager to get started
This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes
These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
Here is ROME 24.07, the rolling release model up-to-date install images
Best Free and Open Source Software
There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate
Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support
The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi
Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
half a dozen assorted links
Android Leftovers
Google unveils major change to the Google Maps app for Android
OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6 and Linux Kernel 6.10
The OpenMandriva team announced today the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 as a new snapshot in the OpenMandriva Lx “ROME” rolling-release branch targeted at bleeding-edge users.
Security Leftovers
Security picks, 3 of them
Introduction to Omakub, a Curated Ubuntu Environment by DHH
tm https://cdn.thenewstack.io/media/2024/07/90f3400f-lucas-law-kdvgz-qnhfc-unsplash-1024x601.jpg 'Omakub'
Ubuntu 24.10 Wallpaper Contest Opens for 20th Anniversary
Wallpaper Contest for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10, Oracular Oriole, is open
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
today's leftovers
DBs, openwashing, and more
Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
Devices and such...
Microsoft Security Failings
The usual
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and GNU World Order
2 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
Windows TCO: Cracking, Windows Catastrophe, and Microsoft's Global Outage (Azure Also)
complete chaos!
Rspamd 3.9 Adds New GPT Plugin for Improved Spam Filtering
Rspamd 3.9 advanced spam filtering system introduces a new GPT module
siduction – desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system
siduction is a desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system based on the ‘unstable’ branch of Debian
GSOC: Accident Week!
Yes, that’s right. The title just goes perfectly, with these long weeks! From Week 3 to Week 7!
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Perl Programming
Latest from blogs.perl.org
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus
Security Leftovers
lots from CISA, too
today's howtos
mostly older ones
Audiocasts/Shows: New Episodes and Many New Videos
mostly Invidious
KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9
The development team behind the independent KaOS Linux distribution announced today the release and general availability of download of the KaOS Linux 2024.07 ISO snapshot for July 2024.
Nobara 40 Debuts with Major Overhauls and Enhanced Stability
The Fedora-based Nobara Linux 40 rolls out with extensive updates
Qubes OS 4.2.2 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the stable release of Qubes OS 4.2.2
Release Notes: RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.3
We are thrilled to announce the release of RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition (CE) version 7.3
Crypto community reacts to Windows-CrowdStrike outage as blockchains unaffected
Many crypto community members noted that blockchains’ decentralized nature allowed them to continue running despite widespread outages across the global economy.
Users of Bay Area-based Mac, Linux fire off memes during Microsoft outage
Some users of the less popular operating systems in the tech world are using Friday’s IT blunder to dunk on Windows and Microsoft
Kerala Government undeterred by Microsoft outage, thanks to Ubuntu
At a time when various sectors all over the world were affected by the Microsoft outage, the Kerala Government activities remained unaffected, thanks to Ubuntu, the free software.
Time For Change: 5 Alternative OS to Escape Windows
Following recent major issues with Windows, which caused many businesses around the world to shut down, people are starting to look for alternative operating systems
today's leftovers
Security, GNU, and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM stuff and work
Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu-related links
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
Kernel: OOM, Graphics, and More
Some kernel level stuff
Software: Geopard, Kubernetes, and Odoo
4 stories
Open Hardware: Amiga, Librem, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
7 stories for now
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS related links
today's howtos
first batch for today
Android Leftovers
Android 15 has a hidden screen saver that's out of this world
Microsoft has no right to demand Microsoft Accounts - Gabriel Sieben
Microsoft has absolutely no right, no grounds, to demand a Microsoft Account to set up Windows
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Programming Leftovers
half of these about R
today's leftovers
SQLite, GNU/Linux, and Red Hat
4 reasons why it doesn't matter it's still not the year of Linux on desktop
The Linux community is tech-savvy and the OS already powers much of the world's infrastructure, making it a solid choice for those willing to learn
This Week in GNOME: #157 GUADEC 2024
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 12 to July 19
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
My new test station for graphic pen tablet on Linux
Okay, I know: the photo may not make you dream: but this is my first test bench dedicated to Linux graphics tablets, and it's a big change for me
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Slackware: Java and Chromium Updates
Some newer versions
Debian: Gunnar Wolf, Enrico Zini, New Developers and Maintainers
Debian picks
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
today's howtos
half a dozen for now
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Amiga Retro, and More
half a dozen hardware-themed stories
Games: Just Crow Things, Humble Bundle, and Lots More
Latest GamingOnLinux articles, about 10 regarding games
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) vs Microsoft
3 more reports - ongoing story developing