Slackware: Java and Chromium Updates
Eric Hameleers ☛ Slackware: Java updates for 2024Q3
It’s time again for the (security and stability) updates to various Java versions. Oracle releases their JDK code updates in a quarterly cycle defined by “the Tuesday closest to the 17th day of January, April, July and October” and OpenJDK follows suit.
Eric Hameleers ☛ Slackware: July update for Chromium 126
The latest release of the Chromium source code (version 126.0.6478.182 was made available on July 16th) addresses several vulnerabilities as usual, some of which are rated as ‘High’ but none ‘Critical’ and also no new 0-days are reported.