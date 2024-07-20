Best Free and Open Source Software
RPA or Robotic Process Automation are software base solutions designed to mimic the same “manual” path taken through applications by an end user. It is typically used to automate repetitive tasks previously performed by a humans as an effective way to cut costs, eliminate keying errors, speed up processes and easily link applications together. These tasks can be successfully modeled and converted into a business process and then automated using a combination of (UI) interactions, connectors to client servers, mainframes, database, web, and others.
RPA (robotic process automation) is now gaining traction in helping organisations increase productivity and reduce costs. RPA helps to automate repetitive digital processes by instructing the computer to do what is done manually by a human worker. Examples include claims processing, HR onboarding, sales lead generation, collecting and moving data across different applications.
Here’s our verdict on the best RPA tools. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft PowerPoint - LinuxLinks
However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.
Agregore - minimal web browser for the distributed web - LinuxLinks
Agregore is a minimal web browser for the distributed web.
Agregore works by letting you load web pages and content from peer to peer protocols the same way you would load them from a website.
Agregore not only supports loading data through custom protocols, but it also provides APIs for uploading data into peer to peer protocols. This is done via the browser’s fetch() API which is what web developers use to talk to web servers over HTTP or HTTPS.
This is free and open source software.