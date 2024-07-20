Best Free and Open Source Software

RPA or Robotic Process Automation are software base solutions designed to mimic the same “manual” path taken through applications by an end user. It is typically used to automate repetitive tasks previously performed by a humans as an effective way to cut costs, eliminate keying errors, speed up processes and easily link applications together. These tasks can be successfully modeled and converted into a business process and then automated using a combination of (UI) interactions, connectors to client servers, mainframes, database, web, and others.

RPA (robotic process automation) is now gaining traction in helping organisations increase productivity and reduce costs. RPA helps to automate repetitive digital processes by instructing the computer to do what is done manually by a human worker. Examples include claims processing, HR onboarding, sales lead generation, collecting and moving data across different applications.

Here’s our verdict on the best RPA tools. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.