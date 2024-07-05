today's howtos
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix pupdialog fail for non-English text
Forum member Caramel reported the problem, with a fix:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=10710
I forgot about it, just remembered today, and have applied the fix to usr/bin/pupdialog
The New Stack ☛ Install NordVPN on GNU/Linux for an Added Layer of Security
By default (and design), GNU/Linux is one of the most secure operating systems on the planet.
Andy Wingo: enable persistent history in gdb
Friends. I have been using GDB for more than two decades and have been annoyed by the fact that, unlike the shell, it doesn’t keep a persistent history.
Of course, it has always been able to do that, but history saving is just not on by default. So do yourself a favor and turn it on by pasting this into your terminal: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Structured log formats are not really "plaintext" logs
"Plaintext" logs are a different thing than log formats that are stored using only printable and theoretically readable text. JSON is printable text, but if you dump a sequence of JSON objects into a file and call it a 'plaintext log', I think everyone will disagree with you. For system administrators, a "plaintext log" is something that we can readily view and follow using basic Unix text tools. If we can't really read through log messages with 'less' or follow the log file live with 'tail -f' or similar things, you don't have a plaintext log, you have a text encoded log.
Doug Brown ☛ Upgrading my Chumby 8 kernel part 12: UART woes
Way back in part 2 of this series, I first got my Chumby 8 booting into a newer Linux kernel. (Here are links to parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 if you want to read the rest of the saga). At that point early on in the project, I had to get the UART driver working. I didn’t spend much time talking about the UART in that post, but it actually gave me a small challenge that I recently had to revisit. I thought it would be fun to tell the full story of the UART struggles I ran into.
Darren Goossens ☛ Compiling the surf browser on Debian
As an aside, a reasonably modern browser that can run nicely on fairly crappy hardware is surf, but the version that comes with Debian is not great. For example, it seemed to load websites, but did not render anything. Here is how to compile it yourself:
At least, this worked for me…
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OBS Studio, short for Open Broadcaster Software, is a powerful and versatile open-source software for video recording and live streaming.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSH on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSH on Manjaro. OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) is an essential tool for secure system administration, file transfers, and remote communication over untrusted networks. It encrypts identities, passwords, and transmitted data, ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential and protected from eavesdropping.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Flameshot on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PowerShell on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 [Ed: Serving Microsoft instead of freedom; the code can be ported over]
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Skype on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04 [Ed: Invasive Microsoft spyware at transmission level]
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Remmina Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable or Disable Firewall on Ubuntu
