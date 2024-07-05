Tux Machines

9to5Linux

New Raspberry Pi OS Release Brings Many UI Improvements and New Settings

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2024-07-04, updates the panel and the PCManFM file manager with support for customizing more than two desktops. The panel also received support for customizing the labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, which is now installed by default as an alternative to Wayfire.

KDE Gear 24.05.2 Is Out Now with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 24.05.2 is here three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05.1 to fix two regressions in the KCalc calculator app that would cause it to crash when hitting the backspace key and break input chaining, fix a crash in KDE Partition Manager caused by clicking the remove mount point button, and fix a memory leak in kdepim-runtime.

LinuxGizmos.com

Turing Pi 2.5 4-Node Mini-ITX Cluster Board Receives Hardware Upgrades

The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.

ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules

ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.

(Updated) SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

Finnix 126 now available for download as a super-light Linux distro under 500 MB in size
Nearly 25 years old now, the Debian-based Finnix is one of the oldest Linux distros designed to run entirely from a bootable CD
Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
Ladybird browser spreads its wings
Ladybird is an open-source project aimed at building an independent web browser
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Release Candidate
We are excited to announce the unscheduled Release Candidate for OpenMandriva rolling release model, ROME 24.07
GNU Direvent 5.4 and GNU dbm 1.2
two new GNU releases
Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems
Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support
X Window System At 40
On 19th June the X Window System celebrated its 40th birthday
KDE Gear 24.05.2
Distro and app store packagers should update their application packages
Miracle-WM 0.3 Arrives with Bling, Bug Fixes - Better i3 IPC Support
a new tiling window manager made for the Mir Wayland compositor
 
Debian: Debian GNU/Hurd and Network Time Protocol (NTP)
Some Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Psion, and More
Some hardware news
IBM, Fedora, and Oracle
The Red Hat or RHEL camp
Databases and Servers: PostgreSQL and More
Some back end news
Security Leftovers
And some integrity issues
Programming Leftovers
Programming with R, Rust, and more
Microsoft EEE and Openwashing
hostile and misleading moves
Manual action needed to resolve boot failure for Fedora Atomic Desktops and Fedora IoT
In order to resolve this issue, you must first boot into the previous version of your system
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.8, Linux 6.6.37, Linux 6.1.97, Linux 5.15.162, Linux 5.10.221, 5.4.279, and Linux 4.19.317
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.8 kernel
Improve Plasma performance, screenshots without borders
The Plasma desktop environment is great
Windows TCO: BianLian, Volcano Demon, and More
7 stories for today
Running Windows on Linux? Yes, It's Possible with Wine and Proton!
The Linux operating system is renowned for its stability, security, and open-source nature
Audacious Music App Now Defaults to GTK3, Adds New Plugins
A new version of the Audacious music player popped out a few weeks back,
Proton Launch Privacy-Focused Google Docs Alternative
Proton, once famed for a VPN, now provides a suite of secure online services
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Games: Dolphin, Castle Come, and More
9 stories about games
10 Best Linux Distributions for Xfce Desktop
Looking for the best distributions that feature Xfce desktop
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
4 outside the paywall now
The GhostBSD in the machine
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD and the MATE Desktop Environment
This latest Windows 11 update bug may finally convince me to switch to Linux
Yet another Windows 11 update gets released with issues
Why Chimera Linux
I like that it is a comparatively small and easy to understand system without giving up quite as much as you do with Alpine Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fake, Microsoft-Sponsored Lobby, OSI)
Some Free software news
Web Browsers Leftovers
Web related things
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
GNU/Linux Hardware and Open Hardware
several hardware stories
wcurl: Announcement and More
a pair of new blog posts
May and June in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Zorin OS 15 year – Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
Android Leftovers
Wireless Android Auto adapters FAQ – Motorola MA1, AAWireless, more
Open Hardware: “Retro Supplies”, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 hardware stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Security Leftovers
only 3 for now
OpenSUSE and LEAP News
Some SUSE stuff
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Lockbit, and More
4 TCO stories
What Apple has forgotten...
When NeXT still existed and the black hardware was a thing
Calamares Installer 3.3.8 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares installer 3.3.8 bugfix release is out with updates in partitioning and encrypted swap fixes
Celebrate Independence Day this Fourth of July by switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux
As fireworks light up the night sky this July 4, consider celebrating Independence Day by declaring your freedom from the tyranny of Windows 11 and switching to Linux
Peppermint OS’s Family Expands with ‘Loaded’ Version
Peppermint Loaded: Complete with pre-installed apps, Flatpak support, Mint Store integration, and more for an out-of-the-box experience
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Calamares & some Distro Notes
Calamares is an indepdendent Linux distro-installer, and we just released Calamares 3.3.7
Keychain Development Update: Yubikey Support
Following my latest post about Keychain, here is a new development update
An engineer has created a system to run Linux from Google Drive
Ersei, a computer science student at Purdue University, a prestigious school in the United States, posted on his blog that he had successfully booted Linux from Google Drive
DPL on Science (and Ad Hom), Colin Watsonl, Ben Hutchings, Mike Gabriel
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
FreeDOS open-source text-based OS turns 30, still in active development and primarily used for retro gaming | Tom's Hardware
FreeDOS dates back to 1994, when its developer, Jim Hall announced it as PD-DOS
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Open Hardware: DIY, RP2040, and Mobile
Some hardware news
Web Browsers, Chromium, and Mozilla
WWW picks
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Windows TCO: LockBit, Evolve, and More
half a dozen stories
Android Leftovers
Review: The Pixel 8 Pro is Android's Best Premium Phone
The Licensing & Compliance Team, running at full steam for your freedom
Last year, in our year-end writing, you met Krzysztof Siewicz (Kris), the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) licensing and compliance manager
Fedora 42 Proposes to Include Opt-In User Metrics Collection
A proposal has been made for Fedora 42 to collect user data via an opt-in system
KDE Plasma 6.1.2 Is Out to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix More Issues
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment with more bug fixes and small improvements.
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, GNU/Linux on Snapdragon, and More
Some hardware news picks
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
Manjaro 24.0.3 Wynsdey released
Since we released Vulcan in December 2023 we worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there
Games: Stardew Valley, Selaco, Magnificent, and More
latest half a dozen from GamingOnLinux
Best Free and Open Source Software
There might just be an open source project that’s a perfect fit
RSOS – minimalist Debian-based Linux distribution
RSOS is a minimalist system
How to connect Linux and Android - and why you should
If you're an Android and Linux user
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Openwashing, and More
mostly FOSS
IBN, SUSE, and more
some leftovers for today
Programming Lefovers
Including KDE and GNOME
Debian Development Updates
Some Debian picks
Security Leftovers
Security news picks