Microsoft EEE and Openwashing

If you’re nerdy like me, tell me if this one is familiar to you. You make a tweak to your machine—desktop or laptop, and during the boot process, there’s a kernel panic.

It’s an experience I’m definitely familiar with when it comes to Hackintoshing. Often, error messages would fly by so fast that I would have to take my phone, record the screen, and then frame-by-frame, uncover the error. Absolute pain, but honestly kind of exciting for the right kind of nerd.

But it makes life a challenge for actually trying to figure out what’s wrong with your computer, especially if the error is extremely technical because you made some sort of hardware or software change that borked the whole thing.