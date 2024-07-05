Microsoft EEE and Openwashing
-
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Directory File
Thus, using the “rm” utility (https://linux.die.net/man/1/rm) basically removes the file from the directory and does not delete it (until the reference count equals “0”). Also, because of that removing a file does not require any permissions on the file itself, it requires having “write permissions” to the directory containing the file.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Will Linux’s New run0 Command Run sudo Out of Town? [Ed: Microsoft EEE; XDA ☛ Microsoft is actively attacking Linux in EEE style]
On April 24, 2024, Lennart Poettering posted a description of a new systemd command, called run0. It’s a replacement for sudo. Here’s what you need to know about the latest systemd controversy.
-
Tedium ☛ Controlled Panic
An upcoming iteration of the GNU/Linux kernel could take a user-friendly direction: A Linux version of the Blue Screen of Death, complete with QR code.
If you’re nerdy like me, tell me if this one is familiar to you. You make a tweak to your machine—desktop or laptop, and during the boot process, there’s a kernel panic.
It’s an experience I’m definitely familiar with when it comes to Hackintoshing. Often, error messages would fly by so fast that I would have to take my phone, record the screen, and then frame-by-frame, uncover the error. Absolute pain, but honestly kind of exciting for the right kind of nerd.
But it makes life a challenge for actually trying to figure out what’s wrong with your computer, especially if the error is extremely technical because you made some sort of hardware or software change that borked the whole thing.
-
Openwashing
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.27: WSL Series, Theia Editor, Deepin Linux's Hey Hi (AI) Assistant and More [Ed: WSL is Windows and not FOSS, so what's the point?]
A new tutorial series on WSL is available now.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Meta open-sources new ‘multi-token prediction’ language models
Under the hood, each of the models comprises two main components. The first is a so-called shared trunk that performs the initial computations involved in generating a code snippet. According to Meta, the subsequent steps of the code generation workflow are carried out by a set of so-called output heads. There are four output heads that each generate one token at a time, which is what enables Meta’s models to produce four tokens at once.
-
Hugging Face, Inc ☛ facebook/multi-token-prediction
This Multi-token Prediction Research License (“Agreement”) contains the terms and conditions that govern your access and use of the Materials (as defined below). You may not use the Materials if you do not accept this Agreement. By clicking "submit" below to accept, or accessing, using, or distributing any portion or element of the Materials you hereby agree to be bound by the terms of this Agreement. If you are agreeing to be bound by the Agreement on behalf of your employer or other entity, you represent and warrant to Meta Platforms Ireland Limited (if you are located in or, if you are an entity, your principal place of business is in the EEA or Switzerland) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (if you are located outside of the EEA or Switzerland) (“Meta”) that you have full legal authority to bind your employer or such entity to this Agreement. If you do not have requisite authority, you may not accept the Agreement or access the Materials on behalf of your employer or other entity.
-