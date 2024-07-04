Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Quoting: Booting Linux off of Google Drive | Ersei 'n Stuff —
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her. I had to prove that I could create something harder, something better, faster, stronger.
Like all good projects, this began with an Idea.
My mind reached out and grabbed wispy tendrils from the æther, forcing the disparate concepts to coalesce. The Mass gained weight in my hands, and a dark, swirling colour promising doom to those who gazed into it for long.
On the brink of insanity, my tattered mind unable to comprehend the twisted interplay of millennia of arcane programmer-time and the ragged screech of madness, I reached into the Mass and steeled myself to the ground lest I be pulled in, and found my magnum opus.
Booting Linux off of a Google Drive root.
Also:
-
Linux Distro Can Run on Google Drive: This Developer Made it Happen
When it comes to Linux, we get to see some really cool, and sometimes quirky projects (read Hannah Montana Linux) that try to show off what's possible, and that's not a bad thing.
One such quirky undertaking has recently surfaced, which sees a sophomore trying to one-up their friend, who had booted Linux off NFS. With their work, they have been able to run Arch Linux on Google Drive.
Yes, you read that right, I was also surprised when I first came across it thanks to TechSpot. Let us take a look.
-
A developer somehow got an entire OS running on Google Drive | TechSpot
"Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her," Ersei explains. "I had to prove that I could create something harder, something better, faster, stronger."
Most people would assume that's just not possible – after all, Google Drive is built for storing and sharing files, not loading entire operating systems. But they disagreed. Armed with some solid Linux development experience, Ersei set out to make the plan a reality. The method was to create a FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) RAM disk that could load all the essential OS components, apps, and networking binaries directly from Google Drive during the Linux boot process.
Sounds simple in theory, but the reality was far from it. The dev had to handle EFI images, pivot_root, and even inexplicable errors caused by Google Drive's symlinks. But they tweaked and adjusted their way through it all.