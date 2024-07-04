posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024



Quoting: Booting Linux off of Google Drive | Ersei 'n Stuff —

Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her. I had to prove that I could create something harder, something better, faster, stronger.

Like all good projects, this began with an Idea.

My mind reached out and grabbed wispy tendrils from the æther, forcing the disparate concepts to coalesce. The Mass gained weight in my hands, and a dark, swirling colour promising doom to those who gazed into it for long.

On the brink of insanity, my tattered mind unable to comprehend the twisted interplay of millennia of arcane programmer-time and the ragged screech of madness, I reached into the Mass and steeled myself to the ground lest I be pulled in, and found my magnum opus.

Booting Linux off of a Google Drive root.