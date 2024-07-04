today's leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
ZDNet ☛ Google might abandon ChromeOS Flex. Here's why - and what you can do about it [Ed: Microsoft Perlow]
With Google's free-to-use lightweight operating system facing possible end-of-life, users looking to sustain older hardware functionality and environmental benefits should explore these alternatives.
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Magazine ☛ 2024-06-26 [Older] Fedora Magazine: Fedora Linux 40 Unleashed: A Roundup of all the Exciting Updates!
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Meet Bot Learns a New (Old) Trick
Members of the Fedora community have been meeting in chats for what feels like forever. For a long time, regular meetings took place in the #fedora-meeting IRC channels, but lately, we’ve moved much of our communication over to Matrix. With that move, our helper on IRC, zodbot, got succeeded by a trio of Matrix bots, of which meetbot serves as a keeper of minutes. It allows meeting hosts to flag agenda topics and high points, which the bots collect and make publicly available at meetbot.fedoraproject.org.
Debian Family