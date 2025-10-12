Best Free and Open Source Software

news
5 Best Free and Open Source Go Linter Tools - LinuxLinks
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your Go applications. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix Go code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
In-a-dyn - small and simple Dynamic DNS, DDNS, client - LinuxLinks
By using a DDNS client like inadyn you can register an Internet name with a DDNS provider, like FreeDNS. The DDNS client updates your DNS record periodically and/or on demand when your IP address changes. Inadyn can maintain multiple host records with the same IP address, use a combination of a script, the address from an Internet-facing interface, or default to using the IP address change detector of the DDNS provider.
This is free and open source software.
Pomodorolm - simple time tracker - LinuxLinks
Pomodorolm is a simple, good looking and configurable pomodoro tracker with tray icon. You can change its look and feel by using themes and you if none suits you, you can create your own theme. All sessions durations are configurable and you can choose to play sounds too (ticking sound, end of session and so on). You can also display notifications.
This is free and open source software.
pre-commit - framework for managing and maintaining multi-language pre-commit hooks - LinuxLinks
The software was written to solve hook issues. It is a multi-language package manager for pre-commit hooks. You specify a list of hooks you want and pre-commit manages the installation and execution of any hook written in any language before every commit. pre-commit is specifically designed to not require root access. If one of your developers doesn’t have node installed but modifies a JavaScript file, pre-commit automatically handles downloading and building node to run eslint without root.
pre-commit currently supports hooks written in many languages. As long as your git repo is an installable package (gem, npm, pypi, etc.) or exposes an executable, it can be used with pre-commit.
This is free and open source software.
lefthook - Git hooks manager - LinuxLinks
lefthook is a Git hooks manager for Node.js, Ruby, Python and many other types of projects.
Configure your hooks, install them once and forget about it: rely on the magic underneath.
This is free and open source software.
ahoviewer - image viewer, manga reader, and booru browser - LinuxLinks
ahoviewer is a GTK image viewer, manga reader, and booru browser.
This is free and open source software.
dnsupdate - modern and flexible dynamic DNS client - LinuxLinks
Unlike most other dynamic DNS clients, dnsupdate has been designed from the start to support IPv6 and many different update services. It is written in Python and configured using YAML, making it easy to use and extend.
This is free and open source software.
ouch - compress and decompress files and directories - LinuxLinks
ouch is a CLI tool for compressing and decompressing for various formats.
This is free and open source software.