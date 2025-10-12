news
Terence Eden ☛ Quick and dirty bar-charts using HTML’s meter element
I want to draw some vertical bar charts. I don't want to use a 3rd party library, or bundle someone else's CSS, or learn how to build SVGs.
Justin Duke ☛ Fixing CSS variables in Superhuman
Specifically, we had someone write in and say that their spacing on their emails was a little wonky for reasons passing understanding. I installed and poked around Superhuman and discovered the root cause, which is that Superhuman wraps the emails that they're rendering in a shadow DOM node, a perfectly reasonable thing to do. However, we declare some CSS variables in our emails. And in fact, that CSS variable is what was getting stripped out.
University of Toronto ☛ Keeping notes is for myself too, illustrated (once again)
Yesterday I wrote about restarting or redoing something after a systemd service restarts. The non-hypothetical situation that caused me to look into this was that after we applied a package update to one system, systemd-networkd on it restarted and wiped out some critical policy based routing rules. Since I vaguely remembered this happening before, I sighed and arranged to have our rules automatically reapplied on both systems with policy based routing rules, following the pattern I worked out.
Bruce Perens ☛ The Counterpoise: The Other Half of Your Antenna
My slide show from Pacificon on the Counterpoise.
Den Odell ☛ HTML’s Best Kept Secret: The <output> Tag — Den Odell
In practice, that means updates do not interrupt the user. They are read shortly after, and the entire content is spoken rather than just the part that changed. You can override this behavior by setting your own ARIA properties if needed.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache JMeter on Fedora 42
Performance testing is critical for ensuring web applications can handle real-world traffic demands. Apache JMeter stands out as one of the most powerful open-source load testing tools available today, offering comprehensive testing capabilities for various protocols and applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install osTicket on Fedora 42
osTicket stands as one of the most widely-deployed open-source ticketing systems, serving over five million users globally who rely on it to streamline customer support operations. This comprehensive guide walks through the complete installation process of osTicket on Fedora 42, covering everything from LAMP stack setup to post-installation security hardening.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zammad on Debian 13
Zammad is a powerful open-source helpdesk and customer support ticketing system that streamlines communication across multiple channels including email, phone, chat, and social control media. Built with Ruby and designed for flexibility, Zammad helps support teams manage customer interactions efficiently while maintaining complete control over their data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Magento on Fedora 42
Magento stands as one of the most powerful open-source eCommerce platforms available today, powering thousands of online stores worldwide. Its robust feature set, extensive customization capabilities, and scalability make it an ideal choice for businesses ranging from small startups to large enterprises.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nautilus Terminal on Linux Mint 22
Nautilus Terminal transforms the way Linux Mint 22 users interact with their file system by embedding a fully functional terminal emulator directly into the Nautilus file manager. This powerful extension eliminates the constant switching between separate terminal windows and file browser tabs, creating a seamless workflow that system administrators, developers, and power users will appreciate.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MERN Stack on Linux Mint 22
Building modern web applications requires a robust development environment that supports full-stack JavaScript development. The MERN stack—comprising MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, and Node.js—has emerged as one of the most powerful and popular technology combinations for creating scalable, high-performance web applications.>
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Linux Mint 22
Installing Plotly on Linux Mint 22 opens up powerful data visualization capabilities for developers, data scientists, and researchers. Plotly is an interactive graphing library that supports over 30 chart types, 3D graphs, and statistical visualizations, making it an essential tool for creating compelling data presentations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Fedora 42
Moodle stands as the world’s most popular open-source Learning Management System, empowering educators and organizations to deliver engaging online education. Fedora 42, released in April 2025 with GNOME 48 and GNU/Linux Kernel 6.14, provides a cutting-edge platform for hosting robust e-learning environments.
