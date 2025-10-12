news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2025



Say goodbye to Linux audio headaches: how PipeWire simplifies everything

Linux audio has a reputation for being confusing at best and downright broken at worst. Between PulseAudio, ALSA, and JACK, the experience has often depended on trial and error, along with a lot of tinkering. For years, I accepted that using Linux meant living with unpredictable sound systems, and I wasn’t alone in that struggle. Many users turned to forums and wikis to solve everyday audio issues, only to find contradictory solutions that sometimes created more problems. It was the sort of friction that could push people back to Windows or macOS.