news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and SciML Developer Chat
Linuxiac ☛ TT-RSS Shuts Down, but the Project Lives On Under a New Fork
In a surprising move, Andrew Dolgov (known online as “fox”), the original developer of the popular self-hosted open-source RSS reader and news aggregator Tiny Tiny RSS (TT-RSS), announced that on November 1, 2025, he will dismantle all infrastructure powering tt-rss.org, including its Git repositories, cgit instance, and user forum.
Audiocasts/Shows
SciML ☛ SciML Developer Chat Episode 1: Trimming, Base Splits, and Symbolics Precompilation
Welcome to the inaugural SciML Developer Chat! This is a new format we're trying out to share what's happening behind the scenes in SciML development. Rather than waiting for formal blog posts or annual JuliaCon talks, we're pulling developers together for casual discussions about ongoing work.
