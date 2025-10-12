Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life - download the alternative operating system now!

Windows 10 reaches its end of life in a couple of days, on October 14, 2025. Users who haven’t yet upgraded to Windows 11, perhaps due to compatibility issues with older hardware or a general dislike of Microsoft’s new OS, now face a choice between running an unsupported system without ongoing security updates or moving to a new operating system.

Alternatives include Linux distributions like the recently updated Ubuntu and Linux Mint, both of which are popular choices and for good reason. We’re big fans of Oreon 10, a Linux distribution designed for Windows users, and it has just rolled out a new feature update, Build 2510, in time for Windows 10’s end of life.

